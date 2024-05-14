The Beginning of the 2024-2025 Gulfport Budget Discussion

It’s never too early to start thinking about budgets. Although the City won’t approve Gulfport budgets until later this year, Gulfport City Council discussed their capital improvement and operating budgets.

Capital Improvements Budget

Capital projects and items refer to purchases meant to build or maintain city property. For example, a new building would be a capital project; the staff that works in the building would not. The City of Gulfport splits its capital improvement budget into two parts. The first deals with projects or item purchases scheduled for the upcoming fiscal year (Oct. 1-Sept. 30). The second looks at projects and items proposed to take place throughout the next five years.

According to the memorandum from the May 7 Gulfport City Council meeting, most of the funding for 2024 will go towards infrastructure improvements, “such as roadway paving and sidewalks.” Money for these projects comes through the use of the City’s part of the Local Government Option Infrastructure Sales Surtax. City staff estimates a total of $1.8 million in income from the taxes for the year.

Along with the taxes, the City reached out to federal and state leaders for funding. For the 49th Street Roadway and Beautification Project, the City asked $1.7 million from Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna. In the state senate, the City applied for $2 million for the Senior Center construction costs from Senators Nick DiCeglie, Ed Hooper, and Linda Chaney.

The memorandum lays out seven projects the City already approved. This includes the 49th Street redevelopment project, the marina master planning project, the senior center development, and the public safety complex planning and development. Along with this, Council approved three projects funded by the American Recovery Plan Act. These are the library solar panel project ($350,000), sidewalk replacement program ($100,000), and the marina restrooms ($150,000).

Operating Budget

Since the City Council won’t approve the operating budget until Sept. 30, a lot is still on the table. The memorandum lays out a series of goals of the budget for the year. This includes keeping the property tax rate the same, working on public safety and City operations, infrastructure, and employee resources.

While the memorandum doesn’t lay out any specific numbers or costs, it goes into what needs funding. This includes sanitation maintenance, benefits and salary for employees, wastewater treatment, and other items.

For the following months, the 2024-2025 Gulfport budget will continue to be a center of discussion for the council.

