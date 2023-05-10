The Big C to Florida: Hands Off Our Laws!

At the end of Florida’s most recent legislative session, the State passed a slew of laws that take power from cities and counties, and, along the beaches, the Big C isn’t too happy. They also aren’t happy with changes to requirements about beach renourishment.

Just What Is the “Big C”?

The Barrier Islands Governmental Council, or the Big C, is a group of 11 mayors of cities located on Pinellas County’s west coast, a body of land comprised of barrier islands. These 11 cities range from as far north as Clearwater to as far south as St. Pete Beach. They include Belleair Beach, Belleair Shores, Indian Rocks Beach, Indian Shores, North Redington Beach, Redington Beach, Redington Shores, Madeira Beach and Treasure Island.

Incorporated in 1990, The Big C was created to stimulate and enhance communication between the barrier island cities. The Big C focuses on common issues such as tourism; air and water quality; and beach preservation, renourishment, and access. It also pays attention to public safety, waterway regulation, the marine environment, density, and taxation, the latter based on residents and visitors alike. The goal of the Big C is to unite in one voice to county, state and federal government while still respecting the autonomy of each city. The Big C meets publicly at 9 a.m. on the last Wednesday of every month.

According to current Big C president, MaryBeth Henderson (mayor of Redington Shores) the Big C faces issues “essential to our way of life here on the beaches of Pinellas County.” She notes that at their recent State of the Beaches meeting, the group united in concern for two key issues: beach renourishment and short-term property rentals (30 days or less.)

Residential Versus Commercial Zoning

As for the issue of short-term rentals, the Big C is not a big fan.

“We are not anti-tourism. Tourism is our life’s blood. We just want to maintain our peaceful residential neighborhoods,” Henderson said, adding, “Local residents deserve peace and enjoyment” in their homes without the disruption of short-term renters in residential properties. This issue stems in part from new ways to find short-term rentals, such as Airbnb and VRBO.

“We do not believe that our long-term residents should be disrupted or disturbed by ‘party houses’ with the excessive noise and unruly behavior of short-term guests,” Henderson says. “It is not spring break for everyone.”

The true issue here is that each city in Florida has separate zoning for residential properties and commercial properties. For instance, single-family homes and some apartment buildings are zoned as residential property only. These properties offer long-term living with leases that must exceed 30 days. Each city has zoned separate areas for shorter-term rentals such as hotels, motels and some condominiums, where folks can lease for 30 days or less.

The burgeoning availability of VRBOs and Airbnbs has blurred the lines between residential properties and short-term rental properties, thus creating a conflict between year-round residents and vacation renters. Both hotel/motels and VRBO/Airbnbs must pay the state a tax. However, some property owners have chosen to “work around” their business taxes, which triggers red flags in the Florida cities paying attention.

The beaches and cities like Gulfport pay attention.

These cities receive complaints from residents about noise violations and excessive numbers of individuals “packing into” some rentals, thereby disturbing the peace. The result? Conflict between local residents and vacationers.

“The state is trying to pass a bill right now to uniformly allow short-term rentals in all our cities,” Henderson said, “and we think that is wrong.” Aside from creating chaos with local zoning laws, a state-wide law would further the conflict between vacationers and residents to a point where expectations of peace and enjoyment would become a thing of the past for residents, Henderson said, “for everyone.”

“We can handle the issue on St. Pete Beach,” St. Pete Beach vice mayor and commissioner, Mark Grill, told The Gabber Newspaper. The City of St. Pete Beach has policed its own zoning issues with code enforcement personnel for several years now. “We do not need the state to step in – we’ve got this.”

“We do not need the state reducing our local authority in order to allow more short-term rentals,” Henderson agreed. The cities want the state to know that they will police their own municipalities, ensure payment of taxes, and provide peace of mind for local residents. Henderson added: “We need home rule powers; not state control.”

Beach Renourishment Changes

The Big C contends that beach renourishment needs to happen every few years on a recurring basis to replenish sands, dunes, nesting places, channels in local waterways, and sea barriers. It also helps with general upkeep on the beaches. In the practice of beach renourishment, each city relies on the expertise of the Army Corps of Engineers. This includes feasibility studies, climate and engineering concerns, personnel, equipment and transportation.

“Easements and the Army Corp’s new requirement of 100% compliance of all residents has impacted the progress of renourishment on many of our beaches,” Henderson said. Never before has the Army Corps of Engineers been this strict with easements. “This process has slowed the progress of beach renourishment.”

“We are looking forward to progress in beach renourishment this year or in 2024,” Grill said. He added that he had optimism that compromises will ensue and the renourishment would move forward.

For more information, visit barrierislandscouncil.com