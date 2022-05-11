The Birth of Madeira Beach and Nearby Beach Towns

In 1947, 37 property owners who lived between 140th and 155th Avenues along the Gulf Beaches attended an April meeting at Bay Palms Trailer Park. They talked about forming a new town.

Of 101 eligible residents, 69 returned to Bay Palms – located along the south side of 150th Avenue on land currently shared by the Boca Vista and Smug Harbour condominiums – to cast their ballots at the park’s recreation hall on May 5.

With 62 voters supporting the measure, Madeira Beach officially incorporated. The council held its first meeting on May 14 at a Realtor’s office at 141st Avenue and Gulf Boulevard. Harold J. Regan won unanimous support as the first mayor. The former Mitchell’s Beach tracts extending from 140th Avenue south to Johns Pass remained unincorporated.

Beach Boom Towns in Tampa Bay

Sociologists refer to the population explosion immediately after World War II as the “baby boom”. A similar boom came to the Pinellas Gulf Beaches between 1947 and 1960. As historian Frank T. Hurley Jr. pointed out in Surf, Sand, and Postcard Sunsets, 17 separate beach municipalities came into existence during this period.

Under Florida law at that time, an area needed only 15 registered voters to petition the legislature to grant a charter for incorporation.

Most of these smaller municipalities have merged since then. Belleair Shore remains the exception. Originally incorporated in mid-1955, Pinellas County’s smallest municipality has 57 properties, no roads, and approximately 100 residents today.

Forgotten Towns and False Starts

Before 1947, parts of Madeira Beach fell under the authority of other towns. On November 28, 1932, Sunset Beach formally incorporated. This long, narrow town once covered a stretch of the beaches that spanned from 104th Avenue (at Gulf Front Park in Treasure Island), across Johns Pass, to 158th Avenue (in present-day Redington Beach). At that time, only 75 people lived in this largely unoccupied area.

A lack of piped, potable water stalled Sunset Beach’s development. By 1936, developers talked about consolidating all coastal settlements from Pass-a-Grille northward beyond Indian Rocks into a single community. This never happened, but on May 25, 1936 the legislature decided to reduce the size of Sunset Beach to areas that later became part of Treasure Island.

By 1939, residents living along the north side of Johns Pass wanted to regulate growth and find better solutions for handling sanitation. At that time, residents often burned their trash in piles by the beach. Without any sewer infrastructure, many homes had hastily-constructed septic systems that leached human waste into the Floridan aquifer or Boca Ciega Bay.

In April 1939, these residents sent a draft charter with the signatures of 50 property owners to the legislature to create a town known as South Madeira Beach. Although their effort failed that spring, they would later succeed.

The name “Madeira Beach” remained in use even during the 3½-year period when the island supposedly fell within the boundaries of Sunset Beach. Meanwhile, acreage north of where Gulf Boulevard meets Madeira Way (originally the platted spot of 151st Avenue) carried the name “North Madeira” until another St. Petersburg developer focused his interest on the beaches.

Charles E. Redington built his first home in this area in 1935. He later opened the Bath Club and the Tides Hotel, the first significant hotel on the southern beaches since the Don CeSar had opened in 1928. Seeking to create zoning laws that preserved their residential community, property owners north of Madeira voted to incorporate into the town of Redington Beach in late 1944.

Redington Beach received a legislative charter in 1945. The town’s boundaries briefly included some of David Welch’s old lands down to 151st Avenue and extended into present-day North Redington Beach. Today, Redington Beach stretches from 155th to 164th Avenues.

With Redington Beach taking shape north of them, some residents of the unincorporated Madeira settlement tried to form a town in the spring of 1946. Their first attempt failed due to a lack of interest. A year later, however, voters approved the plan to incorporate at Bay Palms Trailer Park.

The City of Madeira Beach Takes Shape

Madeira Beach purchased its first fire truck in 1948 and opened its first youth center in April 1949. The Gulf Beaches Woman’s Club began planning for a new library in September 1949. A commercial district started to take shape along the newly-created Madeira Way.

Witnessing the activities north of them, residents of unincorporated Mitchell’s Beach near Johns Pass decided in May 1950 to hold an election to create a town named South Madeira Beach with hopes of merging into Madeira Beach. With the 1951 legislature’s approval, Madeira Beach annexed South Madeira Beach.

Madeira Beach’s population has grown since those early days. The size of the city has also expanded since first created 75 years ago this month, both through annexation on the mainland and the dredging of new islands.