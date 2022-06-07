The Blend Opens a Fourth Location in St. Pete

The Blend, a St. Petersburg coffee shop, opened a fourth location at 6730 Central Ave. S. on May 19.

Owner and Seattle transplant Stacha Madison says she’s yet to hold an official grand opening, but her doors (and walk-up window) are open for business.

Madison owned a Seattle coffee stand before she moved to the Sunshine State. She opened the first Blend at 490 First Ave. S. in St. Petersburg three years ago.

“My goal was not to do coffee when I moved to Florida,” Madison said. “But then my daughter said ‘mom, there’s really no coffee like ours here.”

Madison’s daughter may have moved to Arkansas, but Madison still juggles her brand of local coffee, sourced from farmers in Peru, Nicaragua, and Brazil.

“We use our own blend of beans,” Madison said. “It’s something really special.”

The other three Blend locations are at 1st Avenue South, 4th Street North, and 34th Street North. The newest Central Avenue location offers no indoor seating, but a drive-through, and a walkup window.

Most days, Madison can be found brewing coffee and running the window alongside her staff.

“I care so much about the community and the customers,” Madison said. “We’re family owned and operated, and we love it here.”