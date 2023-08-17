Gulfport’s Breeze Waterfront Café Has Reopened

The Breeze Waterfront Café officially reopened Aug. 16 and ready to serve breakfast to the Gulfport community.

The breakfast joint reminded folks on Facebook with a photo of the dining space: “Hi everyone. We’re going to reopen tomorrow, Aug. 16. Join us for breakfast. Hope to see you soon.”

Once the summer hit, The Breeze closed from June 12 to Aug. 16.

For the past year, the restaurant has been closing and reopening. The owners announced a permanent closure of the business Sept. 16 due to the building not being up to code with the City’s standards.

On Nov. 25, the business made its comeback. One could say it was a Thanksgiving miracle.

The owners said “we found a solution with the City of Gulfport to go with the code and we got our restaurant license back.”

Since then, loyal customers along with first-timers had a place to chow down for breakfast on Shore Boulevard once again.

Breeze Waterfront Café, Sea Breeze Manor Inn, 5701 Shore Blvd., Gulfport. Tues.-Sat., 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 727-337-9594, thebreezewaterfrontcafe.com

For more business news, subscribe to The Weekly and The Beach Barnacle, our two weekly newsletters. Make thegabber.com your homepage to stay up-to-date on all the news happening in Gulfport, South Pinellas, and the Beaches.