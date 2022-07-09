The Busy Bee Hives on Top of St. Pete’s MFA

Unbeknownst to many museum visitors, the roof of the Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg houses eight honeybee hives. The bees silently live on their urban landing field, make honey, and patrol downtown St. Petersburg and the surrounding parks day in and day out.

About once a month, Allison and Matt Davis, a married couple and the owners of Noble Nectar Apiaries, check the hives. If there’s enough product, they sling 50 pound boxes of organic honey over the side of the MFA. The museum is only two stories, but the roof is 30 feet above the ground.

“We can’t take the boxes with bees through the building,” Matt said. “There’s bees on them. It’s impossible to get them all off and we can’t really walk through the museum in bee suits.”

The MFA roof is not exactly a convenient location for the beekeepers, but it’s prime real estate worked out between the couple and the museum in 2019.

“If it wasn’t logistically such a pain, then it’d be perfect,” Matt said. “The bees love being up high, they can’t scare people that high up, I just wish it was easier to manage them.”

Before going into the bee business, the Davis’ both worked for freeFall Theater Company. Allison was a set painter and Matt was the master carpenter for freeFall. His brother, Eric Davis, owns the theater company.

The two didn’t think much of bees until they discovered a working hive in the wall of freeFall.

“They were interesting to watch,” Matt said. “One day, the maintenance man was going to kill him, and I asked him not to. I said we would figure out a way to take care of it.”

Both Allison and Matt learned the art of beekeeping, and they began removing and raising hives as a hobby.

Soon, it became a business and they founded Noble Nectar Apiaries and retired from their full-time positions in the St. Pete theater world.

“I think we started getting busier and busier,” Allison said. “The bees are different. I think we needed the transition.”

Aside from the MFA hives, the Davis’ have another 12 locations throughout St. Pete, Clearwater, and Manatee County. Though they sell the honey as a byproduct of keeping hives, most of their income comes from removals.

In the case of the museum’s honey, the couple sells in bulk to the MFA and the museum then sells their jarred product in the gift shop.

“Honey, for the work that goes into it, is very underpriced,” Matt said.

When Matt and Alison are not tending bees and humanely removing or relocating bee hives, they teach the importance of bees to their three children.

Have a bee problem? Interested in local honey? Give them a buzz.