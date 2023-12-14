The Buzz from St. Petersburg Distillery’s Honey Spirit

Mixology is a huge, trending market with loads of potential. In the Warehouse Arts District of St. Petersburg, small-batch spirits reign supreme, especially at St. Petersburg Distillery. The distillery is currently undergoing a major facelift with a reinvigorated dedication to community and sustainability.

What’s the Buzz About?

There’s a lot of buzz around St. Petersburg Distillery these days — literally. Director of Brands and Marketing Matt Risely gave The Gabber Newspaper a private tour of the 30-acre property — and topped it off with a spirit tasting.

In the last three weeks, the distillery has established its own on-site bee colony — a first of its kind in the world of sustainable Florida spirits. The distillery works in conjunction with Pinellas Beekeeper’s Association to establish and maintain the colony, with the eventual goal of Master Distiller Warren Gardner serving as the certified on-site beekeeper for spirit production.

“We want to be self sustainable,” Risely said. “We don’t want to have to go outside for any honey whatsoever.”

The distillery currently has two bee boxes and plans to add two more by next spring. The new colony of humming hustlers was an idea born of mad genius while cultivating their honey mead into their new Honey Spirit — a limited-release spirit distilled with honey and hops, and barrel-aged for four years.

This masterfully blended spirit highlights rich, honey notes with smoky undertones, making for a delightful balance in each sip. While the honey for this year’s spirit release did not come from the bee colony, the goal is for future batches to use the honey produced in-house.

“We’re really big believers in grain-to-glass mentality,” Risley said. “And this venture of getting into starting our own bee colony is important to us because there are so many different parts of our product that utilize the honey itself.”

Grab a bottle soon because their limited release spirits always sell out.

Big Future Plans

Big things are in the works at the distillery (and their massive property), including an an expanded bee colony, a full-service and sustainable garden, a restaurant with a rooftop bar, art installations, venue/event space, lost (heritage) crafts experiences, expanded distiller’s lab, and revamped tasting rooms. If St. Petersburg Distillery isn’t already on your personal RADAR, it needs to be now.

“We’re very much trying to become a community-based business here as well as producing high-quality spirits,” Risley said.

As we walked past a wall of wine barrels aging the upcoming bourbon and gin, Risley explained the plans to build a rickhouse. The eight-story structure would house 25-30,000 barrels for their spirits to age but it would also include a “social club” at the bottom, with a speakeasy.

In addition to their top-notch equipment (new grain silos, new boiler, and distilling tanks from Boston), they are expanding their distilling lab. Guests can expect tours with up-close views of the work in action. The tasting room will also grow to provide intimate tastings and guided taste experiences.

What I’m most excited about it is the addition of their urban garden and rooftop restaurant.

“We want to build out a small little farm that we’d be able to grow our own grains, vegetation, whatever, and be able to offer it up to the community but also use it for ourselves as well,” Risley said.

St. Pete Distillery is committed to sustainability and sourcing in Tampa Bay. If they can grow it themselves, they will.

“We’re constantly trying to move forward so where as much as possible can start here and finish here,” said Risley.

St. Petersburg Distillery, 800 31st St. S., St. Petersburg. Wed.-Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun., 12-6 p.m., closed Mon.-Tues. 727-914-0931, stpetersburgdistillery.com

