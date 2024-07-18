The Cat Box: Friends of Strays’ New Cat Adoption Center

After four years in the making, Friends of Strays opened an adoption center for all their feline friends called The Cat Box. Inside the green building, its entrance adorned with white cat ears, is a cozy, calming, and spacious environment for adoptable cats.

On July 1, St. Petersburg Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony. Dara Eckart, Friends of Strays CEO, said about 75 people attended the grand opening. The Cat Box is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Staff moved cats from the shelter’s current site June 25. The remaining space at the shelter will be for cats receiving medical assistance. This includes cats from the organization’s TNVR (trap-neuter-vaccinate-return) programs.

Eckart said they saw an immediate change in behavior from the cats once settling into their new (hopefully temporary) home.

“It has definitely made a huge difference with the cats,” Eckart said. “They are much more calm and personable, and they just love their space here. It’s been a wonderful transition.”

The Cat Box

The Cat Box has nine cat rooms; three cage-free adult cat rooms, two caged adult cat rooms, two kitten rooms, and two “hair-bnbs” for solo cats or bonded pairs, and sometimes for the overflow of kittens.

Caged rooms are for cats who might desire a personal bubble, meanwhile rooms designated as “free-roaming” are for more social cats.

“At our old building, we didn’t have any windows in the cat rooms. Now, they get some time in the sun,” said Jessica Salmond, communications and marketing manager.

Salmond said, once the weather cools down, staff plan to plant a butterfly garden next to the windows outside for kitty entertainment.

Each room has a punny name and signs recognizing the facility’s donors. One of the caged adult cat rooms is “Mew Mew Motel” and “Happy Cat Hollow” is one of the free roaming room names.

Donations and Opportunities

Additionally, the facility has a community events room, staff office spaces, and a central lobby area for visitors to organize adoption plans.

The community events room will be for volunteer training orientations, birthday parties, and, yes, kitten yoga.

Along the hallway to the community events room is a mural of a cat with a whimsical rainbow mane. Eckart called this the “donor wall.” She said people who give $250, $500, and $1,000 donations will have a circled plaque with their names mounted on this wall.

Future Plans: Milkey Bone Dog

Overall, the plan is to create the Schwartz Family Adoption Campus at Friends of Strays. The Cat Box was the first phase in a three-phase plan.

In 2020, Friends of Strays bought two neighboring buildings on 46th Avenue North. One became The Cat Box, and the other will be The Milkey Bone Dog House (so named for the major donor, the Milkey Foundation), a dog adoption center opening in 2026. By then, the current Friends of Strays location will be used for medical, intake, foster programs.

According to the shelter, this project costs $6 million. They have raised close to $4 million so far.

The Cat Box, 3015 46th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 727-522-6566, friendsofstrays.org.

