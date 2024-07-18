The Gabber Newspaper Logo
The Cat Box: Friends of Strays’ New Cat Adoption Center

by Cameron Healy

an orange and white cat staring out the window with another cat in the background at The Cat Box.
On July 1, Friends of Strays introduced its newest cat adoption center: The Cat Box. This a safe and calm sanctuary for adoptable felines. Meet 1-year-old Arena. 
Photo by Cameron Healy

After four years in the making, Friends of Strays opened an adoption center for all their feline friends called The Cat Box. Inside the green building, its entrance adorned with white cat ears, is a cozy, calming, and spacious environment for adoptable cats. 

On July 1, St. Petersburg Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony. Dara Eckart, Friends of Strays CEO, said about 75 people attended the grand opening. The Cat Box is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

an open room with a table in the middle and cat photos on walls with small rooms for cats at The Cat Box.
Visitors can walk from room to room to meet the adoptable cats and kittens.
Photo by Cameron Healy

Staff moved cats from the shelter’s current site June 25. The remaining space at the shelter will be for cats receiving medical assistance. This includes cats from the organization’s TNVR (trap-neuter-vaccinate-return) programs.

two kittens in a little tub.
Friends of Strays currently has an overflow of kittens who need homes at The Cat Box. 
Photo by Cameron Healy

Eckart said they saw an immediate change in behavior from the cats once settling into their new (hopefully temporary) home.

“It has definitely made a huge difference with the cats,” Eckart said. “They are much more calm and personable, and they just love their space here. It’s been a wonderful transition.”

The Cat Box

a room with toys and beds for adult cat to roam in The Cat Box.
Caged rooms are for cats who might desire some space from others, meanwhile rooms designated as “free-roaming” are for more social cats.
Photo by Cameron Healy

The Cat Box has nine cat rooms; three cage-free adult cat rooms, two caged adult cat rooms, two kitten rooms, and two “hair-bnbs” for solo cats or bonded pairs, and sometimes for the overflow of kittens.

a long haired grey cat with green eyes and his tongue out.
Meet Daemon. He is 10, and stays in one of the “hair-bnbs” with his brother Ser Criston. A CD player plays lullabies for the brothers since they both are fairly shy.
Photo by Cameron Healy

Caged rooms are for cats who might desire a personal bubble, meanwhile rooms designated as “free-roaming” are for more social cats.

“At our old building, we didn’t have any windows in the cat rooms. Now, they get some time in the sun,” said Jessica Salmond, communications and marketing manager.

a cat sleeping on a window bed.
The cats and kittens are so happy to have a window to nap in front of now. This is Roxanne. She clearly loves to sleep in the sun. 
Photo by Cameron Healy

Salmond said, once the weather cools down, staff plan to plant a butterfly garden next to the windows outside for kitty entertainment.

a cat on a shelf while another cat is looking out a window at The Cat Box.
Salmond said they plan to plant a butterfly garden next to the windows outside for kitty entertainment. Here is 9-month-old Shelly. She loves to play and hide in small spaces.
Photo by Cameron Healy

Each room has a punny name and signs recognizing the facility’s donors. One of the caged adult cat rooms is “Mew Mew Motel” and “Happy Cat Hollow” is one of the free roaming room names. 

Donations and Opportunities

a large room with multiple tables with blue and green chairs and a large screen on the wall in The Cat Box's community events room.
The community events room will be for volunteer training orientations, birthday parties, and kitten yoga.
Photo by Cameron Healy

Additionally, the facility has a community events room, staff office spaces, and a central lobby area for visitors to organize adoption plans.

The community events room will be for volunteer training orientations, birthday parties, and, yes, kitten yoga.

a cat sitting up in a little tub at the cat box.
Meet Snickers! She is a 5-year-old cat who enjoys lounging in her free-roaming room.
Photo by Cameron Healy

Along the hallway to the community events room is a mural of a cat with a whimsical rainbow mane. Eckart called this the “donor wall.” She said people who give $250, $500, and $1,000 donations will have a circled plaque with their names mounted on this wall. 

a rainbow cat mural on the wall inside The Cat Box.
People who give $250, $500, and $1,000 donations will have a circled plaque with their names on the donor wall.
Photo by Cameron Healy

Future Plans: Milkey Bone Dog

Overall, the plan is to create the Schwartz Family Adoption Campus at Friends of Strays. The Cat Box was the first phase in a three-phase plan. 

a green building with an awning in the shape of cat ears and a sign that reads: The Cat Box.
The Cat Box is the first phase of a three-phase plan with Friends of Strays.
Photo courtesy of Friends of Strays

In 2020, Friends of Strays bought two neighboring buildings on 46th Avenue North. One became The Cat Box, and the other will be The Milkey Bone Dog House (so named for the major donor, the Milkey Foundation), a dog adoption center opening in 2026. By then, the current Friends of Strays location will be used for medical, intake, foster programs. 

According to the shelter, this project costs $6 million. They have raised close to $4 million so far.

The Cat Box, 3015 46th Ave. N., St. Petersburg. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. 727-522-6566, friendsofstrays.org.

