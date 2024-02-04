‘The Chinese Lady’ at American Stage: The Woman Behind the Spectacle

In her opening night speech for American Stage’s splendid production of The Chinese Lady, Producing Artistic Director Helen R. Murray said that Lloyd Suh’s script moved her because it addresses the question of “how we see each other.”

Suh’s two-person play is based on the true story of a woman who was on display throughout her life, but never really seen: Afong Moy.

Believed to be the first Chinese woman to set foot on American soil, she was brought to the U.S. by American merchants in 1834 when she was 14 years old. She would become the centerpiece of a traveling exhibition meant to tap into Americans’ curiosity about Chinese culture — and, not incidentally, sell them some imported Chinese goods.

At first, in a beautifully calibrated performance by Che’Li, we see Afong Moy as an eager teenager, as curious about America as America is about her. She can hardly contain her excitement about the exotic worlds she will visit, places like “Pittsburgh!”

On tour, she is a living museum exhibit, surrounded by items available for purchase. She demonstrates how “The Chinese Lady” uses chopsticks, how she walks on bound feet, and how she talks, accompanied by her translator, Atung (played with great subtlety by Jacob Yeh).

Continuing to perform into her twenties, Afong Moy’s happy chatter morphs into more pointedly barbed observations. She watches the watchers, commenting on the boorishness of the American shopper and wondering at the crudeness of President Andrew Jackson (both played by the versatile Yeh).

Her life was in many ways a never-ending performance, one that trapped her into embodying a stereotype she realized was bogus. Accordingly, Shuh and director Gregory Keng Strasser never let us forget that The Chinese Lady itself is a performance. The actors open and close a gauzy red curtain between scenes on Yi-Hsuan Ma’s elegantly simple set. Spotlight and sound effects accompany Afong Moy’s highly stylized chopstick demos. Atung is her dresser as well as her translator, helping her into elaborate robes. (The stunning costumes are by Jeannette Christensen; Xiangfu Xiao and Matthew M. Nielson designed the evocative lighting and sound.)

But this is also a play about stripping away layers of stereotype to get to the truth.

No one knows what happened to Afong Moy after her final performance in 1850, but the playwright brings her all the way into the present. Gradually shedding her costume pieces, she finally presents herself as the actor, Ce’Li.

Haunting projections designed by Giada Sun track the timeline while suggesting parallels with the history of Chinese immigration. Afong Moy was exoticized, exploited, and eventually discarded. Chinese immigrants dug for gold in California and built the Transcontinental Railroad, but were later vilified, beaten, even lynched by white laborers. The Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 ultimately banned them from entering the country.

If this reminds you of anything — oh, say, the efforts in America today to reject inclusion and restore exclusion — well, the more things change….

The Chinese Lady is a timely, moving, and also at times unexpectedly comic production. It will make you think, laugh, cry — and, with any luck, see.

The Chinese Lady American Stage, 163 3rd St. N., St. Petersburg. Through Feb. 25: Sat. & Sun., 2 p.m.; Wed.-Thurs., 7 p.m.; and Fri. & Sat., 8 p.m. americanstage.org; 727-823-7529.

