‘The Committee’ Revives Old Battles Over Academic Freedom

Book bans, curriculum modification, and the growth of the “parental rights” movement have all made Florida’s educational space feel a bit – shall we say oppressive? – over the last two years. It would easy to conclude that academic freedom in Florida is currently facing the fight of its life. But it wouldn’t be the first time.

Sterling Watson’s historical novel The Committee (Akashic Books, 2020) explores another flashpoint in the the conflict between school and state. Transporting readers back to the long, hot autumn of 1958, The Committee takes on the Johns Committee, a secretive group of Florida statesmen who ruthlessly pursued Communists, gay people, and other “undesirable elements” at Florida universities and within other state agencies. In doing so, it challenges readers to reflect on everything that lies at stake in what might otherwise seem to be a purely “academic” matter.

Professor Stall in The Committee

The Committee starts with a shock as leading man Tom Stall, a literature professor at the University of Florida, discovers the suicide of his colleague, Jack Leaf. A subsequent chat with the University’s president reveals that Leaf was the subject of a high-pressure investigation into his sexual orientation by a mysterious and powerful committee (the fictional analog of the McCarthyite Florida Legislative Investigation Committee). What’s more, the President would very much appreciate it – as in, offer Stall the chairmanship of the department appreciate it – if Professor Stall would assist the Committee in investigating his other colleagues, too.

Poised on the horns of this dilemma, Stall encounters even more unsettling surprises: a student journalist who is out for the truth about Leaf’s death. News from an old war buddy-turned-new frenemy that threatens to destroy Stall’s marriage. And, most illuminating of all, a glimpse into the queer world that has co-existed alongside Stall’s resolutely homosexual universe all along. In the end, Stall must learn to negotiate these demanding ambiguities if he is to hold on to the life, marriage, and university he has come to love.

Arts All Around!

The Gabber Newspaper covers live theater and art across South Pinellas and, when we find something worth the drive, in the Tampa Bay and Sarasota areas.

Old School

One of the chief virtues – and one of the more challenging elements – of The Committee is its unflinching commitment to its protagonist, with all his strengths and his shortcomings. Stall is as outraged as anyone might be at the prospect of an almighty committee prosecuting people for their private lives and beliefs. But he is also keenly aware of all that he and his department stand to lose by failing to cooperate. Stall’s equivocation makes him a fascinating, frustrating, and perhaps familiar character. It’s been said that conscience doth make cowards of us all.

By the same token, Watson works hard to write from a viewpoint that matches Stall’s time, place, and identity as a white, straight, Southern man in the Florida of the 1950s. This is not a world where, for instance, Stall’s new liberal, female (Yankee!) colleague’s attempt to speak to their building’s Black custodian as a social equal goes over very well, nor where many women see working and parenting as a compatible occupations. But if contemporary readers find this patriarchal atmosphere a bit stifling, that may be part of the intent. This was a setting in which speaking against social and political authority was very difficult. There was no Facebook; only face to lose and consequences to face.

Under Pressure

In a word, you could say that The Committee is an impressive demonstration of tension – both narrative and emotional. As you watch Tom’s all-too-simple academic paradise fall away into political intrigue and personal complications, you’ll find the journey riveting. You may also find yourself thinking about the work that is required to make a rather utopian enterprise – a place where free people, regardless of their background or creed, are free to explore the universe of ideas – actually work. If nothing else, The Committee is a reminder that those freedoms should never be taken for granted.

We’re the calm during the storm. No hype, only help!

Bookmark The Gabber Newspaper’s storm coverage page for quick access to relevant tropical storm updates. No hype, no guessing, just updates on shelters, sandbags, and closures. And sign up for text alerts to get real-time guidance and prep advice when there’s a named storm heading our way. Also, check out our downtown Gulfport and beach web cams.