The Facts About Gulfport’s Living Shoreline

If you notice new “oyster domes’ and sea grass beds appearing in the Gulfport marina’s south basin, it’s part of the new resilient shoreline project funded by a a statewide grant project to improve shorelines around Florida, making them less vulnerable to erosion and storm surge.

Pinellas County received $28.6 million as part of Florida’s Resilient Florida Grant Program to prepare coastal and inland communities for the impacts of flooding and storm surge. Pinellas County received three of 113 new grants across the state, with Gulfport receiving $350,000, including $175,000 in matching funds from county coffers.

“The grant money will fund more oyster domes and sea grass beds,” said Denis Frain, Gulfport’s harbormaster. “The domes break up wave energy that hits the south breakwater and slow wave action. This will slow erosion in the south basin, and provide shelter for crustaceans and small fish.“

There are already some oyster domes by the marina, installed by Tampa Bay Watch, and they’re often visible at low tide. Sea grass beds also provide stability for the sea floor. TBW will decide how many new domes to install, most likely, they told The Gabber, a dozen or two.

“The new oyster domes, (also called oyster reefs) are small concrete shelters for sea life,” said Frain. “They’re about a foot high by two feet long, and they have holes for small fish to enter. And hopefully oysters will make homes there, to provide excellent water filtration.”

In addition to the state grant, Frain said there are more plans for marina improvements.

“In phase two, we’ll build a ‘linear park’, a walkway along the upland breakwater,” said Frain, adding that the linear park remains separate from the state grant funding, but part of the planned improvements to the marina.

When will Gulfportians see these projects begin?

“We’re still on the permits” said Frain. “We have to submit the final plan to the DEP for approval, but our goal is to complete the work by September 30 of this year.”

“Pinellas County is committed to a more resilient community,” said Pinellas County Utilities Director Megan Ross in a press release about the projects.. Funds from the Resilient Florida Grant Program will encourage sustainable and resilient communities “through projects that strengthen infrastructure and improve water quality for our residents.”