‘The Four Agreements’: Council Corner with Christine Brown

I just finished reading The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz. Perhaps I’m late to the game as it was originally published in 1997.

Books like this, a self-help book as I see it, are timeless. The book lays out a path to becoming free of social standards and embracing a life that is centered on your happiness. Of course, we will all take away different thoughts from the reading, but here is what I gained.

Council Corner with Christine Brown

Agreement 1:

Be impeccable with your word. Words are the basis of our world.

I am sure at Gulfport Little League games you will hear coaches tell their players “You can do it; keep your eye on the ball.” This is the way we, as adults, should be talking to ourselves. However, after years of social rules and norms coupled with a head full of the chaos of 10,000 false beliefs, we are hard on ourselves.

Accept that you are good enough, your happiness matters. Having this inner peace will show in all you do.

Agreement 2:

Don’t take anything personally. Internalizing something that another person said about you is saying that you trust their opinion of you more than you trust yourself.

The opinions of others come from their head, full of their chaos, and their societal beliefs. Take a step back and remind yourself it was never about you; it was always about them.

When you refuse to take things personally, you are shielding yourself from harm. You are only responsible for you, your thoughts, and your feelings.

Agreement 3:

Don’t make assumptions. Sometimes our internal judgment beast can get the best of us.

Is that really what this person meant by their comment? To avoid the pitfalls of our own overcharged imaginations, always ask questions.

Clarify, clarify, clarify! It is so important to clarify what you think you heard to avoid any confusion and frustration.

Start with “What I hear you saying is…” Additionally, avoid being “judgy,” use simple and clear communication, and question what you do not understand.

Agreement 4:

Always do your best. No matter what is happening in your life, in your home, in your work or in your heart, always do your best.

If you are sick, your best may not look the same as it will look if you are on top of the world. You will always find self-satisfaction even if you are at a low point in your life by doing your best.

Putting forth the maximum effort will steer you away from self-criticism and towards self-respect and self-love.

Final Thoughts: Council Corner with Christine Brown

Live in the present, let loose of the past. Kick the judge and the victim out of your head.

Take care of yourself with kind words. Be mindful that your thoughts are positive. By saying and thinking positive words about yourself, your life will become more positive.

Practice forgiveness, throw blame to the wind and be intentional with your words and thoughts. Your happiness is paramount.

