The Frog Pond Reopens in Downtown St. Pete

The Frog Pond, an amphibian-inspired breakfast franchise on St. Pete Beach and Redington Beach reopened its downtown St. Petersburg location on Monday, April 4 after closing in 2020.

Joshua Garcia is the co-owner of the DTSP Frog Pond and the former manager of St. Pete Beach location. He has a co-owner, a man named Raymond who told The Gabber he prefers to remain behind the scenes.

When the downtown St. Petersburg location (890 3rd Ave. S.) closed during the pandemic, Garcia decided to buy the store – along with the franchise rights – with blessings from Frog Pond owner David Hitterman.

Garcia’s restaurant remains separate from the restaurant on the beaches, but he hopes to keep the same vintage family vibe in DTSP. It’s like a sibling to the beaches duo, Garcia says.

“I want to recreate that same magic of The Frog Pond here,” Garcia said. “I’m bringing us back to our roots.”

Despite keeping much of The Frog Pond the same, Garcia has some tricks up his sleeve.

“I inherited a 1,000-square foot kitchen, and I want to put it to use,” Garcia said. “So I have a downtown St. Pete exclusive menu.”

The exclusive-to-DTSP portion of the menu has seven items on it, including chicken and waffles, butterflied chicken breast, and shrimp and grits. True to form, there’s the typical breakfast fare you see at The Frog Pond and lunch specials during the afternoon.

The biggest obstacle, Garcia adds, is that his kitchen needs qualified cooks.

“One unfortunate thing is that I can’t bring in any of the previous employees,” Garcia said.

For now, The Frog Pond St. Petersburg location caters to early risers and is open Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.