The Gabber Has a Live Downtown Gulfport Web Cam

by

A webcam of downtown Gulfport during a sunny day with a logo of The Gabber at the bottom
The webcam is live and broadcasts downtown Gulfport.
The Gabber Newspaper

While no one wants Hurricane Ian to make landfall anywhere near Gulfport or Pinellas County, if the weather does roll in, you can keep an eye on the storm without risking your own life. The Gabber Newspaper has installed a live web cam in downtown Gulfport.

The Gabber Newspaper partnered with the Gulfport Beach Bazaar to allow anyone with an internet connection an elevated view of a portion of Beach Boulevard South. The live cam will be available anytime, but went live Sept. 26, – just before Hurricane Ian will possibly pass over Tampa Bay.

Follow the storm, tune in for street festivals, or just check in to see how parking is looking on the weekend.

Watch downtown Gulfport live now.

by Abby Baker

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
The Gabber Newspaper
X