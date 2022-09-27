While no one wants Hurricane Ian to make landfall anywhere near Gulfport or Pinellas County, if the weather does roll in, you can keep an eye on the storm without risking your own life. The Gabber Newspaper has installed a live web cam in downtown Gulfport.

The Gabber Newspaper partnered with the Gulfport Beach Bazaar to allow anyone with an internet connection an elevated view of a portion of Beach Boulevard South. The live cam will be available anytime, but went live Sept. 26, – just before Hurricane Ian will possibly pass over Tampa Bay.

Follow the storm, tune in for street festivals, or just check in to see how parking is looking on the weekend.

Watch downtown Gulfport live now.