Here’s The Gabber Newspaper’s April 20 letters to the editor.

April 20 Letter to the Editor: The Grandfather

Around the corner from my residence is a massive majestic live oak tree. It is three lots down, on 52nd Street South, from the corner of 28th Avenue South and 52nd Street South. When I first moved to town, this tree stood out as what looks to be an historic ancient ancestor. It is certainly one of the biggest I’ve seen among the grove of oaks in my neighborhood.

I call him The Grandfather. He stands alone. When I first made his acquaintance, I was awed by his size, beauty and the energy he emanated. I leaned up against his massive trunk with my body, breathing it all in. With the back of my body supported by him, I stood there, listening to the silence, in the dark. I looked up through his limbs, curving and extending in every direction, revealing a moonlit sky. Then turning, I leaned the entire front of my body against him. It felt so comforting, grounding and rejuvenating!

Hippie Tree Hugger?

This may not be something you want to share with a realtor/developer, whose sign appeared recently on the lot where this tree lives. “One of those ridiculous hippie ‘tree huggers’!” they might say sarcastically, and with disdain. When I first saw the sign, my heart started racing! Since this tree occupies the very center of the lot, there is no room to build around it. In the eyes of a developer, it’s merely an obstacle to whatever they plan on building there, and its removal expedited! (murdered!)

Let me just say that this tree must be protected at all costs. If that means strapping myself to the tree the day the tree cutters come at it with a saw, I will, and I won’t be moved. They will have to saw right through me. That being said, I am not an aggressive or violent person by nature, but there are exceptions. I am a licensed clinical social worker in the state of Florida, as well as in New York state for over 35 years. During my career I have protected, and defended in court, abused and at-risk children. I have also stood as a protector of animals, as well as dolphins and whales. I worked for Greenpeace in my younger days in Santa Barbara, California. So I mean business!

Not Just One Person

The neighbors who own the house behind the lot where the tree lives were sitting outside on their porch when I went by this morning to take a photo of the tree and the realtor sign. They told me this tree has a reputation for being the oldest in Gulfport. They are worried about its future. And of course, their view, as well as the grief they will feel, if it is cut down. They said other letters have been sent to The Gabber Newspaper in defense of this rare and glorious specimen, but that another one certainly can only help in keeping it in the spotlight of fellow Gulfportians and beyond. Please, everyone, take a stand for this tree’s life! –Alexandra Morgan Geiger

Correction About Statements Regarding BCYC

I’m concerned that The Gabber Newspaper publishes opinion pieces that are not fact checked to be close to the truth, which creates misinformation to its readership. To start with, I’m a Gulfport resident first, but also a longtime member of the Boca Ciega Yacht Club. I have been its Commodore and have held many positions since joining in 2008. I’m the club’s historian and have written many factual pieces of our long history in Gulfport since 1965. Regarding Mr. Kanter and Ms. Mamawala claims in their April 13 opinion piece:

Safely accessible bathrooms for all are a basic requirement.

Mr. Kanter’s boat is in the municipal marina, which has bathrooms available to all slip renters. It is certainly much less of a walk than 1.5 miles. The gates to the slips are locked and are opposite the main marina office bathrooms, so that is why it’s a short walk around the fence line to the marina bathrooms.

Dinghy storage and boat ramp.

The City charges storage for any personal watercraft including kayaks, canoes, and dingy’s. All storage fees go directly to the City of Gulfport. The City charges $7 to use their boat ramp.

Shared space for sailing enthusiasts

There are other clubs in the marina district that are private. I have been to the Lions Club’s breakfast, which is very nice, but they are a private organization. I have visited friends at Gulfport Yacht Club west of the Lions Club, but they are private also. As with many things in life you have to join the organization before you can benefit from what it offers.

The writers state that BCYC was “not interested” in updating its articles of incorporation, yet in fact, BCYC spent the bulk of 2019 doing exactly that, and if they had chosen to be more involved with the club, they would have known that. They joined BCYC in March 2019, after BCYC began its efforts to update their AOIs. The amended AOI’s were sent to Tallahassee for approval by the state in October 2019, the same month that the writers resigned their membership at BCYC. The State of Florida accepted the Amended AOIs on December 27, 2019. —Capt. Richard “Sandbar” Walters

