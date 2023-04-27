Here’s The Gabber’s April 27 letters to the editor.

April 27 Letter to the Editor: Boca Ciega Yacht Club

The recent opinion piece “Shared, Safe Access…” has its heart in the right place, but is incorrect and misleading in its description of the former language that used to be in BCYC’s articles of incorporation, which were written in 1940. As of 2018, we at the club were unaware of the contents of the previous form of this document, which only copy was in a file drawer in Tallahassee.

In 2019 I was the club’s parliamentarian and early that year ordered my own copy of the articles, saw the outdated language (from almost 80 years before), formed a special committee of club members, and after a lengthy process we had, by the end of that same year, revised articles of incorporation with the inclusive language we all believe in. It is very forward looking and contemporary. What the letter writer saw is now a thing of the past, and that is exactly where it will always be.

Incidentally, the route from BCYC to the marina bathrooms is a three-four minute walk through mostly parking lots—it is not along an “active road,” nor is it 1.5 miles! –Dan Chesnut, Gulfport

Save the Tree

I so appreciate the letter that Alexandra Morgan Geiger wrote. The tree across from 2816 52nd St. S. needs many people to realize what the city will lose with it gone. It is truly a magnificent tree. I would like to suggest that Winway Homes and the City of Gulfport enter into negotiations to have the City buy the property at a reasonable cost.

The City can then designate the property as a park and thus the tree is safe from removal – as long as it remains healthy. The City could place a couple of benches under the tree and thus people could sit and enjoy all that the tree offers each day. It would be wonderful to have Winway recognize that this particular tree is more than just ordinary. It would create goodwill on the part of Winway to sell/donate the property to the City so that many more generations of Gulfportians will be able to see and enjoy this tree and the peacefulness it provides. I would also suggest that perhaps the new park be named for the person who first recognized the significance of protecting the tree and bought the lot many, many years ago in order to ensure the tree would be saved.

My continued thanks to all who understand and support saving the tree. —Susan Barrs Duval, Gulfport

The Gabber Newspaper encourages letters (one per person, per month). Include your real name and city, and please keep it short – <250 words. We may edit letters for content, clarity, and length. We don’t print letters that incite violence, include attacks on private citizens, or that intentionally mislead people. Letters may appear online and/or in print. Comments on The Gabber’s website and social media may get printed. Opinions expressed do not necessarily represent the views of The Gabber owners, advertisers, or staff. Send letters to news@thegabber.com or 2908-B Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport, FL, 33707.