Here’s The Gabber’s April 6 letters to the editor.

April 6 Letter to the Editor about Mar. 30 Op-Ed About Ruby Bridges

I have been a volunteer for Meals on Wheels in Gulfport, for four years. Every week I take The Gabber to our homebound seniors. Today I read the article about Rudy Bridges. I was appalled at you saying the MAGA Republicans divide us. What do you think you are doing but dividing all of us. This should not be a political newspaper, but you made it just that. I did not or will never give our seniors your newspaper again. –Theresa Rashid, no city given

Editor’s Note: This was an op-ed reprinted from The Weekly Challenger. The link above will take you to the digital turnpage issue for Mar. 30.; here’s the op-ed as it ran in the Challenger, as well as Dr. Davis’ response to the District Superintendent’s letter about the controversy.

