Gulfport Elections

The March 14 councilmembers election for the City of Gulfport is an opportunity for citizens to have their voices heard. I would like to address two issues related to the election:

An advertisement (Feb. 9) provided by Mayor Sam Henderson. I believe it is bad optics for the current mayor to endorse candidates for the council. His endorsement is for the current members running for re-election. If we want to predict a persons behavior in the future, we should look at their past actions. The same councilmembers would very likely result in “ business as usual.” Therefore NO movement towards policies and practices reflecting our community profile nor preparing for future challenges. Is the current city council reflective of our citizenry profile? My answer is not really. By voting for two new candidates, we can answer “yes” to that question… we are moving in that direction. These new candidates have proven records of service and dedication to the wellbeing of our city; they are good applicants. Fresh ideas!

Following my concerns expressed, I urge you to mark your ballots for new candidates who will provide new energy with new ideas, moving in a future direction rather than the status quo. – Lois Milne, Gulfport

Disston Heights Residents Don’t Want Homless Housing

I am writing you on behalf of hundreds of residents in the Disston Heights neighborhood of St. Petersburg, FL who have united in our opposition against Palm Lake Christian Church’s building proposal scheduled to go before the City Council Public Hearing on March 2. In recent months, three local news outlets have presented articles that favored the church’s proposal and provided misleading information to readers. We believe in the public’s right to fair press, and this is why we as a community are requesting you provide comprehensive information and full disclosure that represents our neighborhood’s perspective.

Here are the facts

The proposed build is directly adjacent to Northwest Elementary School and surrounded by middle-class, single-family homes.

Disston Heights is one of the safest neighborhoods in Pinellas County, given an “A” grade for its currently low crime rates.

The neighbors of Disston Heights have not been well informed on Palm Lake Christian Church’s plans for development; instead, a grassroots campaign of spreading information has quickly occurred between neighbors

The church proposal

The church proposal is for a three-story building with 66 single units, 20% for homeless and 50-80% for people with “disabling conditions.” Palm Lake has provided incorrect public information stating that this will offer affordable housing for “teachers, nurses, and firefighters.” This is misleading information provided by Chairperson Andrea Cate. Pursuant to Section 420.0004(7),“Disabling condition” means a diagnosable substance abuse disorder, serious mental illness, developmental disability, or chronic physical illness or disability, or the co-occurrence of two or more of these conditions.

It is also undeniable that people with serious mental illnesses need professional support. The mentally ill can quickly become violent if not on his/her medications and care. This is not the kind of person who is suitable to live directly next to an elementary school.

We therefore ask that you consider reaching out to our neighborhood representative, mafe.rajul@gmail.com, to share this critical story with our greater community prior to the Mar. 2 hearing that has been widely undiscussed. –Chad & Nadine Copley, Disston Heights in St. Petersburg

BoTiki Building

Regarding the new building proposal : My concern is parking. Where will the employees of the first floor businesses park? Where will the tenants of the second floor units park? The proposed plans shown in The Gabber do not indicate how many business units are desired, however it does seem to indicate eight sleeping accommodations on the second floor. I’m thinking at a minimum of two adults with driver’s licenses and two vehicles to each residential unit, making six vehicles. The employees and tenants need a place to park that is not on Beach Boulevard. This was not addressed in The Gabber’s article. The city seems to stand firm with no parking garages. What’s the solution? Did I miss something? – Carole Gabrio, Gulfport

Don’t Change RV Rules

To Councilmember Paul Ray: As the representative from my district, I am appalled that you support allowing RVs to be stored in front yards of Gulfport homes. It is unimaginable, and in my opinion, unconscionable as an elected official to forward the agenda of a small minority of people that would cause blight and undo years of progress towards making Gulfport a beautiful community. The existing guidelines are sufficient. Please register my concerns and the concerns of my neighbors very seriously. How would you like to have a huge RV in front of either side of your front lawn? Please respond. I am very curious to understand how you can be in support of this given the majority of Gulfport residents are opposed to it. –Joe Baum, Gulfport

Editor’s Note: The Gabber asked Councilmember Ray to respond, but he explained that as council will vote on this issue, he didn’t want to risk violating Government in the Sunshine laws.

Attention Electric Car Drivers

Attention drivers of electric cars (thank you for respecting our environment) and other quietly running vehicles: When driving on streets without sidewalks in Gulfport and approaching people walking, some with pets, on those streets, please be aware that we cannot hear your cars approaching behind us. The same is true when crossing streets. Thank you for your future awareness. –Susan Masztak, Gulfport dog walker

