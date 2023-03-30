Lose with Winway

Gulfport loses with Winway Homes. Their website states that “Pinellas County and the surrounding areas are unique and beautiful”. But they have little regard for helping a local community like Gulfport retain its natural beauty. Winway is quick to purchase any lot for a future project while destroying magnificent trees. This has gone on unabated for years. Gulfport is firmly in the grasp of Winway and other companies that develop sites with no concern for keeping the few pockets of green left in the city.

Winway and others are driven by profits and have no vested interest in preserving the culture and climate of our unique town. If you have never read the the book The Lorax by Dr. Seuss, I suggest that you do so right away. The cautionary message is that having respect for the environment and all living creatures will help us preserve the planet for ourselves and future

generations. The crass greed and ravaging of our land in Gulfport is a clear and present danger for the quality of life for all of us. As you drive or walk around Gulfport and see the Winway signs, know that the “Once-ler” is taking down our beloved community – UNLESS . . . –Susan Duval, Gulfport

P.S. Please take the time to view Gulfport’s oldest tree on the vacant lot across from the home at 2816 52nd St South before it’s too late.

P.P.S. Any suggestions on how to save this tree would be most welcomed. I had hoped the city could get matching funds (state or federal) to purchase the property for preservation.

Please Don’t Ride the Gecko

To my Gulfport friends and neighbors,

A good number of you have expressed your concerns about what you have been seeing people do to G. Gordon McFly. Instead of appreciating the gecko sculpture as a unique photo opportunity spot and an enjoyable piece of art, some do not seem to be satisfied unless they climb, hang from, or ride McFly like a horse wrangler breaking a bucking bronco. Well, he does have a breaking point, as recent event has proven. He survived Hurricane lan beautifully but suffered a costlier damage inflicted by the most recent insensitive cowboy. I know these people do not do these things with malicious intentions. They are just obliviously having fun. Help me. Help me by talking the climbers and riders off of their perch. Please do not address them confrontationally. Do not get into an argument. I believe there is always a way to drive a point home in a civil and gentle way.

We in Gulfport are not looking to alienate the world while trying to protect McFly. We do, however, want to do everything we can to ensure that his smile ends up on the pages of thousands of family albums everywhere. Thank you. See you around the ‘hood. –Ray Domingo, Gulfport

Sundown Towns

Exceptional article on Sundown Towns. I forwarded it to many. Really great job. –Poul Hornsleth, Gulfport

I was thrilled to see you publish the “Sundown Town” woke truth. I do, however, have to wonder if we won’t see Gov. DeSanctimonious and his anti-woke troops descend on you and us to arrest you all and ransack your offices for evidence of concealed woke truth. Or can we trust in the thought that the truth will set us free? I wonder if they’ve ever heard of Fahrenheit 451 or how the Nazis rose to power in the 1930s? –Mark Schumerth, St. Pete Beach

