Here’s The Gabber Newspaper‘s May 11 letters to the editor.

May 11 Letter to the Editor: Hate Crime on Gulfport Beach

I’ve said numerous times to certain council members (yes, you, April,) put a foot patrol downtown to maybe, just maybe deter this type of behavior. They had foot and bike patrols 20 years ago when we first moved here, but as April responded to me, “the merchants don’t want a police presence.” Well, maybe next time this happens it could have a more tragic outcome; someone could be carrying. After all, this is Florida. Enough said. Wake up. —David Godhsalk, Gulfport

Why She Donated to The Gabber Newspaper

My husband and I visited Gulfport in 2020 for the first time because we had just decided to sell our condo in Tulum, MX and were looking for a place to call home in Florida. I had all but given up on the entire state when a friend suggested we check out Gulfport, where her brother lived.

We knew we found someplace very special. After finding very little for sale at the time we opted to build and after a very (very!) long process it looks like our home will be ready by July of this year. I am hyper-aware of how many locals are probably (and understandably) a little wary of all the new people coming in. But…I want to tell everyone, which is what I truly believe, is that the reason people like us are coming is because we love Gulfport for what it is — its quirkiness, it’s comfort with being perfectly imperfect, its welcoming and caring people and I sincerely hope that we will only make it better!

I read The Gabber Newspaper faithfully (and send clips to my husband!) because it reminds me of all of the reasons why we are so excited to soon call Gulfport home — at least for a good part of the year (still have family including my 87 year old mother in Chicago.)

I just wanted to tell you how important I think what you do is! I’m a 40+ year marketer (PR, Advertising and an author) so I have had a front row seat to see how difficult it has been to stay in journalism! –Patty Rocks, future Gulfportian

About Letters to the Editor

The Gabber Newspaper encourages letters (one per person, per month). Include your real name and city, and please keep it short – <250 words. We may edit letters for content, clarity, and length. We don’t print letters that incite violence, include attacks on private citizens, or that intentionally mislead people. Letters may appear online and/or in print. Comments on The Gabber’s website and social media may get printed. Opinions expressed do not necessarily represent the views of The Gabber owners, advertisers, or staff. Send letters to news@thegabber.com or 2908-B Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport, FL, 33707.