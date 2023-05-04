Here’s The Gabber’s May 4 letters to the editor.

May 4 Letter to the Editor: Plants, Anyone?

I am a Gulfport resident and I like to plant the seeds of avocados and mangos. They germinate easily. Do you know if someone would like to have some of the small avocado and mango tree? I just don’t have more space for them at the moment, given that I keep eating the fruit and planting the seeds. –Ines de Azevedo

Editor’s Note: Inez says anyone who wants saplings can reach out to her at inesdeazevedo3@gmail.com or call her at 727-415-1046.

Bring Back Zoom

I am writing to express my concern about the recent decision to discontinue Zoom calls for City Council meetings. As a member of this community, I urge City Council to reconsider this decision and resume virtual meetings. Zoom calls have been a lifeline for many individuals, especially seniors, working-class people, and those with disabilities who face difficulties in attending in-person meetings. Many people are unable to attend these meetings due to work schedules or lack of transportation. Additionally, individuals with disabilities may find it challenging to attend in-person meetings due to mobility issues, transportation limitations, or health concerns.

Zoom calls have made it possible for people to participate in civic meetings and voice their opinions and concerns without the need to leave their homes. This accessibility has led to increased participation in public meetings, allowing more community members to provide feedback and input on important issues.

By discontinuing virtual meetings, the City Council is creating unnecessary barriers that could potentially limit participation in civic engagement. This decision could have a significant impact on those who cannot attend in-person meetings due to personal, or social reasons.

Furthermore, the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requires that local governments provide reasonable accommodations for individuals with disabilities. Providing virtual options for meetings ensures that individuals with disabilities can participate in the decision-making process without facing any additional barriers.

I urge the City Council to reconsider the decision to discontinue Zoom calls and to continue providing virtual options for public meetings. This decision would not only demonstrate a commitment to accessibility but also allow more community members to participate in important civic discussions. –Samantha Aviva Ring, Gulfport

Hate Crime in Gulfport

On April 24 I came across a hate crime at the bathrooms on Gulfport beach. I want to offer my appreciation for the Gulfport police who were so efficient in tracking down the perpetrator of the incident; they showed care and respect for the victim who was on the ground after getting punched in the face for looking different. The perpetrator was clearly angry and seemed psychotic, yelling hateful anti-gay slurs. I wish I had called 911 immediately ( I went to the drinking fountain but left due to his violent speech) to give a description as he was not one of the characters who mutter to themselves around the beach area. It was good the victim screamed “help me” immediately or the situation may have been worse.

What impressed me the most, besides the kindness of the police officers, was what the victim stated after the incident: “He needs more love than I do … I’ve worked through my anger … I will press charges only because I don’t want him hurting someone else; I don’t hate him.” –Shara Geiger, Gulfport

About Letters to the Editor

The Gabber Newspaper encourages letters (one per person, per month). Include your real name and city, and please keep it short – <250 words. We may edit letters for content, clarity, and length. We don’t print letters that incite violence, include attacks on private citizens, or that intentionally mislead people. Letters may appear online and/or in print. Comments on The Gabber’s website and social media may get printed. Opinions expressed do not necessarily represent the views of The Gabber owners, advertisers, or staff. Send letters to news@thegabber.com or 2908-B Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport, FL, 33707.