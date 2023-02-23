Leaning in to Change

Last weekend, ReadOut 2023 proved once again that attempts to stifle emerging voices also amplify attention to the resilience and creativity their stories contain. Love of the written word and the craft of writing brought ReadOut to life in 2018. Lesbian energy carried it through COVID-19, creating a global community virtually when we couldn’t meet face-to-face. This year’s hybrid festival widened the circle yet again to welcome authors – and audiences – across the LGBTQ+ rainbow at the Gulfport Public Library and around the world. Thank you, Florida Humanities and the LGBTQ Resource Center for funding, The Gabber for your cover story, the City of Gulfport and public library for Zoom access, staffing and onsite space, and, most especially, the team of dedicated volunteers who committed hundreds of hours bringing ReadOut 2023 to fruition. Kudos to Ghost Light Young theater for revealing the complexity of Matthew Shepard’s story on stage. Huge hugs to our authors and audiences – ReadOut couldn’t happen without you. We look forward to celebrating LGBTQ voices with ReadOut 2024, leaning into the truth that differences some use to divide us are, in fact, opportunities for deeper knowledge and connection. –Susan Gore, on behalf of the ReadOut 2023 Organizing Team and the LGBTQ Resource Center Board

ReadOut is For LGBTQ?

I appreciate the article about ReadOut but wish you had addressed what seems to me an obvious question. For the last five years, this wonderful festival, created by a loving and dedicated group of lesbians for lesbians, was billed as “ReadOut – A Festival of Lesbian Literature.” Suddenly, this year, with no explanation at all, it has become “ReadOut – a Festival of LGBTQ+ Literature” and features a male keynote speaker. I’ve written to the committee requesting an explanation but, so far, have gotten no response.

This is what I wrote:

“This is NOT the “6th annual ReadOut: A Festival of LGBTQ Literature” because, for the first five years it was “ReadOut: A Festival of LESBIAN Literature.” It is absolutely not the same. What happened to the motto from a couple of years back: “Lesbian Voices Persist and Prevail?” I sincerely believe men’s, trans’ and all other voices are valuable and should be heard but not (as usual) at the expense of rare and precious lesbian space. Over and over, lesbians work hard to build something special for lesbians only to have others see their success and take it over for themselves. Why not respect lesbians and go do the work of building a separate event, inclusive of those other voices? I am heartsick and don’t even want to attend your festival this year but if I could, I would come just to be sure the issue was addressed. It seems you’re trying to fly under everyone’s radar and pretend that this coup did not happen and there are no negative repercussions. I’ve been so proud of Gulfport Library and the work of so many women to create and present this rare and special event for lesbians and do it amazingly well. Now it’s been stolen away. I’ve watched this happen so many times. I’m sure the same old rationalizations were made, but it seems jealousy and laziness and, I have to say, misogyny, won out. Again.”

I am obviously very unhappy with the turn of events and, although I realize it probably won’t even constitute a blip on your news radar, I needed to address the issue in some fashion. I’ve also discovered that several lesbian planning committee volunteers were “dismissed” to effect the changeover. Again, this is an old, painful pattern I have witnessed many times. It makes me sad. And tired. Thanks for reading and for all your fine work. –Caroline Bloodworth

Fine Arts Festival

I participated in the Gulfport Fine Arts Festival last weekend and, in spite of the stormy weather, the crowd was big and sales were brisk. A lady bought one of my small butterfly paintings (gold metallic background) [because] it would go well in her house. She paid and asked me to keep it [and said] she would be back for it. I stashed it somewhere in the gear boxes. When the lady came back on Sunday, I could not find the painting. Eventually, the lady decided to take another butterfly painting (blue metallic background) and said she would make it work…

I felt terrible. Where did the thing go? Only Sunday evening packing up I found the painting in the bottom of one of the gear boxes!!! I would love to get in touch with the lady and give her her original choice and also have her keep the “replacement” one. I hope she gets this message. –Monika Watson (Publisher’s note: The Gabber has Monika’s phone number)

