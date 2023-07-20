The Gabber Newspaper Coverage Expands

When George Brann started The Gabber Newspaper in 1968, he called it the Gulfport Gabber. He lacked the internet, computers, and design tools we have at our disposal today, but it didn’t matter to readers: Long neglected by the daily paper, the Gulfport Gabber covered issues that mattered to Gulfportians, from city council meetings to social club announcements.

Before I started work at the paper in 2003, the name — and the owners — had changed. Called the Gabber, coverage still focused on Gulfport, but now extended to South Pasadena, parts of the beaches, and some of St. Petersburg. Somewhere during my tenure as a reporter, the Gabber changed its website from mere advertising vehicle to one that ran some of the articles that appeared in the paper.

When Barry and I bought the paper in 2020 (I tell people that instead of making sourdough, we bought a newspaper), we changed the name to The Gabber Newspaper, drastically overhauled the website, and vowed that every piece of content that went in the paper — plus other coverage — would appear online.

In 55 years, much has changed. Our community has grown and evolved, but at its core remains a group of people who love this city passionately, even when we disagree. The world has grown up around Gulfport, and now people head to our homepage every day — not only on Thursday — to learn what’s new in Gulfport… and surrounding areas.

Which brings me to the point of this publisher’s note: those surrounding areas.

As the daily paper of record has digressed to a twice-weekly paper, leaned out its staff, and leaned more heavily on the AP newswire and other partner papers, the smaller communities in its readership have suffered. We get regular requests from beach residents as far north as Indian Rocks Beach asking us to report on events in their community. On the mainland, coverage requests come from as far north as Pinellas Park.

Right now, we can’t cover everything. That doesn’t mean we don’t want to cover all these cities — it means we have to regroup and think about what we do and how we do it. We’ve already made some changes, including amping up our beach coverage. (For space reasons, not everything makes it into print, but if you visit our website every day, you’ll read lots more about the beaches. We also have a weekly beach newsletter.)

Like most other newspapers, we pay our staff from advertising sales. We can’t pay reporters to consistently cover, say, Redington Beach and Pinellas Park until we have the advertising in place to pay their salaries, but people there tell us they want to read news about their community. But how do we sell the ads there unless we already cover the area?

It involves a leap of faith: more investment in this paper with the promise it will yield results and serve those communities better than any other newspaper in the area.

We believe in the power of hyperlocal news, our newspaper, and our readers.

While many larger papers have shrinking staffs, we’re proud to say that, because of the overwhelming community support for The Gabber Newspaper, we’re expanding. We’re excited to add coverage, reporters, and advertising reps in the coming months.

Rest assured, though, no matter what, Gulfport will remain at the core of what we do.