The Gabber Newspaper Takes on Thursday Night Trivia

by Cameron Healy

two people smiling at a table with beers and food on an outdoor patio at Mastry's Brewing Co., people sitting at tables behind him.
The Gabber Newspaper and friends tested their knowledge at Thursday Night Trivia at Mastry’s Brewing Co.
The future of The Gabber Newspaper and friends tested their knowledge at Thursday night trivia at Mastry’s Brewing Co. Spoiler alert: We won, first try.

Shriner with Events Done Right hosts a trivia night every Thursday at the St. Pete Beach brewery. All are free to play. Top three winners receive prizes, such as gift cards.

Team Gabber popped a squat right in front of our host for the night ready to see how much we know. Our team name was not “The Gabber,” but instead “swag.” Typical Gen Z language. We were probably the youngest ones there all in our early 20s, but at least 21, of course.

a trivia sheet with answers from each round for team swag. sweet and spicy shrimp and a glass of beer on a black table.
Team Swag for the win.
Trivia began at 7 p.m. and ran until 9 p.m. We drank, ate wings, and watched the sunset all while trying to climb the trivia rankings.

We started off pretty rough with six points in the first round. After that, we started getting almost all correct answers every round. Question topics ranged from pop culture and movie references to simple science and math facts to literary knowledge.

While playing five other teams, we had some hard-core competition. But, this didn’t deter us.

groups of three to four people sitting at various tables on an outdoor patio at Mastry's Brewing Co.
About six teams total played Thursday Night Trivia at Mastry’s.
I believe we got smarter the more we drank. (Editor’s note: That’s not how alcohol works, Cam)

Patrick, our brand-new news & politics reporter, ordered Mastry’s “Left On Red,” an Irish red ale and the “Yuzu Mojito” hard seltzer. I ordered the “Just Like Old Times” orange creamsicle sour, which was absolutely amazing for a summer drink.

In this trivia game, teams can order special brews to gain points. Ethan, our summer features intern, ordered the “Blind Pass Brown Ale,” which helped our team receive five extra points. Lastly, our honorary Gabber friend, Matt Larson, took one for the team by ordering the “Pais Tropical” IPA, earning us five points.

Certain rounds allow teams to win a free beer of choice. During rounds three and nine, the highest scorer received a free beer. In round six, the lowest scorer won a free beer.

Toward the end of the game, we were tied for second place. Our young, competitive minds wouldn’t let that slide. We wanted to win.

four people posing for a selfie with a gift certificate for winning trivia at Mastry's Brewing Co.
Take notes losers; these are the faces of winners. L-R: Cam Healy, Ethan Perelstein, Patrick Heinzen, and honorary Gabber friend Matt Larson.
When it came to the bonus round, we were asked to identify which dating apps were real or fake. We were incredibly confident in our answers. So, we bet all in.

Shriner announced us as the winners with more than 200 points. As first place winners, we received a $20 gift certificate to Mastry’s. Unfortunately, we couldn’t use it that same night.

I guess that means we have to save it for the next Thursday night trivia. Beat you again… I mean, see you again, soon, trivia competition.

