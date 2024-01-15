The Gabber Newspaper’s Election Coverage Ethics

Every year during election season, we get questions — and, on occasion, insults —about The Gabber Newspaper’s election coverage. Sometimes, it’s a critic who doesn’t appreciate something we’ve published about someone they support. Other times, readers have questions about why we didn’t publish something about a candidate they don’t like. And still other times, people on both sides of a race will tell us we are “out to get them.”

Now seems like a good time to make clear our position on Gulfport elections — as well as elections along the beaches, in South Pasadena, and other South Pinellas Cities.

First and foremost, The Gabber Newspaper is nonpartisan. We do not now and will never support or endorse any candidate. Effective April 2021: As owners, we do not donate to any campaign or display campaign signs — and we ask our employees to do the same (caveat: we cannot ask our freelancers to comply with this.)

The Gabber Newspaper’s Election Coverage: What We Publish

As a newspaper, it is not our job to have an opinion about the campaigns and candidates. Our job is to report what happens, what key players say and do, and any legal activity concerning the campaign. This includes reporting on campaign finance, basic investigation into the candidates (and, as warranted, their families), and any unusual activity involving the campaigns.

We will report on arrests and ethics issues. We may also report on human rights issues.

While the specifics of what we publish every year will vary, as do the specifics of the races, these overarching guidelines steer our editorial team every year.

We build coverage around quotes from the candidates, facts, and responses. Our intention is to show voters as complete and unbiased a character sketch of the candidates as we can.

What You Won’t Find in The Gabber Newspaper’s Election Coverage

Every year, we receive complaints about stolen campaign signs. People stop us at the grocery store to ask us why we won’t report on what Candidate X said at O’Maddy’s after two chardonnays. We’ve had anonymous notes left for us.

Readers will not find this sort of coverage in The Gabber Newspaper. When a candidate files a police report on stolen signs and the police arrest someone for the alleged theft, that’s when we’ll report on it. To date, this has not happened. Writing about stolen signs — and this is as predictable a problem as Shore Boulevard flooding during a king tide — takes space and effort away from looking at the candidates in a meaningful way. As for what someone said at a bar, the person telling us needs to have heard this themselves and be willing to go on the record — and that often isn’t the case.

How The Gabber Newspaper Handles Tips

As for those anonymous notes, we don’t deal in “anonymous”. Everyone has the right to face their accuser. We need a name and contact information for every tip. That doesn’t mean we’ll quote the tipster, but we do need to speak to them.

Election Season Letters to the Editor

Effective Jan. 15, 2024, The Gabber Newspaper will not run letters to the editor about candidates or campaigns.

The Gabber Newspaper’s Candidate Forum

Please join The Gabber Newspaper and the Gulfport Merchants Chamber of Commerce for a nonpartisan candidate forum on Jan. 30, 2024. Submit your questions for candidates.

“The basis of our governments being the opinion of the people, the very first object should be to keep that right; and were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.”

-Thomas Jefferson, 1787