The Gabber Newspaper’s Favorite Cover Stories in 2023

Every year The Gabber Newspaper looks back at the year in print. Staff picks a favorite cover story for each month. We base our “favorites” not only on the cover story itself, but what the cover looks like and the article’s impact on the community.

Here are the covers we loved in 2023. Drop us a line at news@thegabber.com and tell us what you loved in 2023 — and what you’d love to see more of in 2024. Happy New Year!

Favorite Cover Story

Each year, Gulfport Arts & Heritage and Friends of Strays, a no-kill shelter in St. Petersburg, host a Gulfport Pet Mayor election.

It’s a fun way to showcase your favorite furry friend and support these two local causes. About 20 animals participate every year.

Over nearly a century, the building known as Gulfport’s Holiday Inn has hosted tourists, diners, and folks looking for a cheap haircut. Renovations restored the original arched tops of the colonnade to bring back some of that former glory.

In Gulfport’s most recent election, residents voted on who will represent Gulfport’s Ward II and Ward IV. For the first time in a decade, Gulfport’s Ward IV has a new representative: Ian O’Hara.

Florida’s blueberry season runs from mid-March to the end of May. Here’s what to expect when you go blueberry picking – and where to go. In this story, we explored Albritton Fruit Farms in Sarasota.

The City’s LGBTQIA+ Resource Center kicked off Pride month with Drag at the Hickman, a Gulfport drag show, June 1. It was an important reminder that drag is significant to LGBTQ+ history as well as a fabulous art form.

Constitutional carry became a law in Florida July 1. It allowed Floridians to carry concealed weapons without a government-issued permit. Pinellas Sheriff Bob Gualtieri clarified what House Bill 543 does — and does not — mean.

Meet the Gecko Queen contestants for 2023. The Gecko Queen is a gender-neutral competition between self-nominating adults who are 21 years and older. The queen must exemplify the spirit of Gulfport: positivity, charisma, high energy, kindness, and compassion.

The Army Corps of Engineering bailed on Pinellas beach renourishment plans this year, although the beaches continued to erode. The Barrier Islands Government Council of Pinellas discussed solutions to help.

After Gulfportians watched Hurricane Idalia flood downtown through a webcam, a lonesome yellow Kia soul caught their eye. We shared her story. Her name is Sunny and she parks under to a tree across from the Gulfport Beach Bazaar.

SPCA Tampa Bay launched an unlikely — and controversial — partnership, For All Dogs, partnering with breeders and, some say, puppy mills. This new effort had a number of animal welfare and dog rescue advocates upset.

How Eckerd College’s campus recognizes Tampa Bay American Indian history for National American Indian Heritage Month. When learning about Tampa Bay’s American Indian history, you will find Eckerd College is home to four traditional chickee huts.

On Dec. 17, Gulfport experienced storm damage that appeared worse than that of Hurricane Idalia. The City closed some facilities and businesses began cleanup. The streets flooded and boats from the bay washed ashore.