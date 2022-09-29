The Gabber’s Sept. 29 edition is not available at this time.

The printer we use is based in Venice, Florida. In anticipation of tropical weather, our staff sent The Gabber to the printer early Tuesday morning. Unfortunately, the the printing press was in the path of Hurricane Ian.

We have not yet heard about the status of the facility itself.

If the printer is unable to print the paper in the coming days, we will explore other options.

In the meantime, we do have a turn-page digital version available on our website.