Ian Update #19: The Gabber Delayed Due to Hurricane Ian

by

The Gabber Newspaper's front cover for the Sept.29 edition
The Gabber Newspaper’s printer was in the path of Hurricane Ian, and the printed paper is delayed.
The Gabber Newspaper

The Gabber’s Sept. 29 edition is not available at this time.

The printer we use is based in Venice, Florida. In anticipation of tropical weather, our staff sent The Gabber to the printer early Tuesday morning. Unfortunately, the the printing press was in the path of Hurricane Ian.

We have not yet heard about the status of the facility itself.

If the printer is unable to print the paper in the coming days, we will explore other options.

In the meantime, we do have a turn-page digital version available on our website.

by Cathy Salustri

