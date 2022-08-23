When our neighbors at Red Hot Tiki brought us some Yellowbird Hot Sauces, we had to give them a try.

Although sold in Gulfport, Yellowbird hot sauces are made in Austin, Texas. Austin residents Erin Link and George Milton say they created Yellowbird in response to the vinegary, watered-down hot sauces that dominate the market. The idea: to create an all-natural hot sauce that isn’t diluted with a bunch of water and vinegar.

The name Yellowbird comes from a small yellow bird in Thailand that feeds on bird peppers.

“It flavors their skin so predators won’t eat them,” Link said in a 2017 interview with Founding Austin. The ingredients are mainly peppers and juice, with some vinegar, but no water.

Yellowbird gifted us the 2.2 oz. Classic Hot Sauce pack, which includes five different flavors of Yellowbird hot sauce — Jalapeño, Serrano, Blue Agave Sriracha, Habanero, and Ghost Pepper. Since Red Hot Tiki carries Yellowbird, we thought we’d put the sauces to the test.

We ordered some naked wings from Siri’s Gourmet Burgers & Pizza for the taste test. When Byron Chalfont at Siri’s found out we were using the wings for a hot sauce taste test, he brought us a cup of their own homemade hot sauce. It’s called Three Demons, and it’s made with a combination of cayenne, habanero, and ghost peppers.

I started with the OG Yellowbird, the habanero condiment, a combination of habanero peppers, garlic, carrot, and tangerine juice. Yellowbird describes it as a hot sauce “for the experienced-level thrill seeker.” This would be our publisher, Cathy Salustri Loper. I, however, immediately started coughing and blowing my nose in a way that probably seemed a bit over-dramatic. It’s too hot for me, but it was Loper’s favorite Yellowbird flavor.

The ghost pepper hot sauce also packs a punch. The serrano hot sauce has a vegetal taste to it. (Loper can’t taste it at all because she’s burned off her taste buds.) Although the heat level was fine, this was my least-favorite Yellowbird flavor.

My favorite Yellowbird hot sauces fall solidly into the mild category. These are the Jalapeño and Blue Agave Sriracha sauces. These are both mild enough for me to enjoy a sloppy wing (my preference) without burning my tongue off. The jalapeño condiment, for the “entry-level thrill seeker” is made with red jalapeños, onions, and garlic. It tastes great on wings, but I bet it tastes even better on tacos. The Blue Agave Sriracha sauce is sweet enough to make my chicken wing tastes like Sweet & Sour chicken — one of my favorite meals.

But the real winner, for chicken wings at least, is Siri’s Three Demons. It’s salty and vinegary with just the right level of heat.

That said, I’m considering adding a bottle of Yellowbird’s Jalapeño and Blue Agave Sriracha condiments to my hot sauce collection. Because, as we all know, true hot sauce lovers are never happy with a single hot sauce. We like a collection.

Have some food for us to try in Gulfport? Contact Jen Ring at jen@thegabber.com.