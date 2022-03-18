The Gabs: Buyers Remorse

Do you have a purchase that gives you buyer’s remorse?

Anna Hubert, Maryland: “Last year I started a HelloFresh subscription. While I loved the recipes (I still use the recipe cards) it wasn’t ideal for one person and most of my food would end up going bad before I could use it. I lived alone and had three jobs, so I didn’t have time or motivation to cook.”

Deb Jacobson, Wisconsin: “We bought a boat. A ski boat. The best days you buy a boat is the day you actually buy it, and the day you sell it.”

Kent Jacobson, Wisconsin: “Oh god, the boat. We did have fun, but I’m glad we sold it.”

Jacqueline Jacyln, Illinois: “Can I say my car? Those monthly payments… never a fun time.”