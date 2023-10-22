The Gabs: Favorite Restaurant for Healthy Eats

In this week’s Gabs, we ask random people what their favorite restaurant for healthy food is. Here’s what they told us!

Alexis Vargas, St. Petersburg: “SOHO Juice Co.”

Patrick Heinzen Brenda McMahon, Gulfport: “La V.”

Patrick Heinzen Sydney Lawson, St. Petersburg: “CAVA.”

Patrick Heinzen Eric McCoy, St. Petersburg: “SOHO Juice Co.”

Patrick Heinzen

Read more of your favorite “person-on-the-street” interview!

What is your favorite restaurant for Healthy Eats?

Out of four people, we got three unique answers. Some favorites include St. Petersburg Vietnamese restaurant La V, and CAVA, a Mediterranean restaurant also in St. Pete. A shared spot is Soho Juice Co. which is a vegan-friendly marketplace for açai bowls, smoothies, and various other grab-and-go items. With four locations around Florida, the vegan in your life has another place to try now.

Read our most recent “Top Tastes” where we find the best healthy bowls in St. Petersburg and St. Pete Beach.

What is Top Tastes?

The Tampa Bay food scene is awesome. It’s constantly growing as new establishments pop up and now diverse food concepts are everywhere. In addition to restaurant reviews, I’ll be on a months-long campaign to sample specific dishes at various locales and then ranking my favorites. Follow along as I sample everything from salads and sushi, to Cubans and coffee in St. Pete, Gulfport, and the Gulf Beaches. This is a collection of food comparisons from a small sampling of area restaurants. By no means have I dined at every establishment that serves every category of food in this competition. If you disagree with my rankings, that’s totally fine, but please be civil about it. And lastly, you won’t see me writing about Stella’s or the Salty Nun. It’s not that they don’t deserve the love, but my wife owns Stella’s and is part owner of Salty Nun, so in the interest of fairness (and marital harmony), those eateries don’t get to play.

Food Love To Eat? So Do We! Check out our restaurant reviews and other food-related coverage!

The Gabber Newspaper publishes The Gabs weekly online and in print. Anyone can appear in this man-on-the-street interview, and we love to hear from readers with ideas for Gabs questions. Have a fun question you’d like us to ask? Send it to cameron@thegabber.com with the subject line, “Gabs,” and we’ll do our best to get your question in a future edition of The Gabber Newspaper. Opinions expressed in the Gabs belong only to the person answering the question; they do not necessarily reflect the beliefs or opinion of The Gabber Newspaper staff or advertisers.