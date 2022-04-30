The Gabs: Favorite Restaurant

by

Logo for The Gabs, reading "The Gabs" and having a distinctly '80s vibe
Everyone’s favorite “person-on-the-street” interview is here!
The Gabber Newspaper

What is your favorite thing to eat in Pinellas County?

An older woman in sunglasses
Abby Baker

Teri Latimer, New York: “Stella’s. Everything I’ve had is wonderful.”

 

A woman with black hair
Abby Baker 

Sierra Espinoza, Gulfport: “I’m the chef at Gulfport Brewery + Eatery. When I do my specials, the crab ragoons are really good. Maybe the 420 tacos.” 

 

A woman with a blonde bob
Abby Baker

Wendy Ohlendorf, Gulfport: “I’m vegan, so I love Golden Dinosaurs. I get the vegan BLT, and I’ve been vegan for over 40 years so I’m not really sure if it tastes like the real thing.”

 

A woman red hair in a bun
Photo by Abby Baker

Harris Williams, Ohio: “I love the French onion soup at Shrimpys. Oh wait, or the vegan shepherd’s pie at Mary Margaret’s.”

by Abby Baker

