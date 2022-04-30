The Gabs: Favorite Restaurant

What is your favorite thing to eat in Pinellas County?

Teri Latimer, New York: “Stella’s. Everything I’ve had is wonderful.”

Sierra Espinoza, Gulfport: “I’m the chef at Gulfport Brewery + Eatery. When I do my specials, the crab ragoons are really good. Maybe the 420 tacos.”

Wendy Ohlendorf, Gulfport: “I’m vegan, so I love Golden Dinosaurs. I get the vegan BLT, and I’ve been vegan for over 40 years so I’m not really sure if it tastes like the real thing.”

Harris Williams, Ohio: “I love the French onion soup at Shrimpys. Oh wait, or the vegan shepherd’s pie at Mary Margaret’s.”