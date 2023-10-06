The Gabs: Favorite Shoe Brand?

In this week’s Gabs, we ask random people what their favorite shoe brands are. Here’s what they told us!

Carter Morin, St. Pete: “Nike.”

Cameron Healy Jake Romley, St. Pete: “Tod’s.”

Cameron Healy John Hilliard, St. Pete: “Nick’s Handmade Boots.”

Cameron Healy Nancy Strever, St. Pete: “Nike.”

One person said Nick's Handmade Boots.

One person said Nick’s Handmade Boots.

“Nick’s Handmade Boots began in 1964 in Spokane, WA, with the purpose of building the best work boots possible,” According to the brand’s website. “From the classic boot to the sleek, modern design, we have a boot for your unique style.”

The Gabber Newspaper publishes The Gabs weekly online and in print. Anyone can appear in this man-on-the-street interview, and we love to hear from readers with ideas for Gabs questions. Have a fun question you’d like us to ask? Send it to cameron@thegabber.com with the subject line, “Gabs,” and we’ll do our best to get your question in a future edition of The Gabber Newspaper. Opinions expressed in the Gabs belong only to the person answering the question; they do not necessarily reflect the beliefs or opinion of The Gabber Newspaper staff or advertisers.