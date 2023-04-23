The Gabs: What is Your Favorite Taylor Swift Song?

In this week’s Gabs, we ask random people what their favorite Taylor Swift song is. Here’s what they told us!

Melisa Sadler, St. Pete: “‘Lavender Haze’.”

Cameron Healy Hayden Gallagher, Gulfport: “‘Our Song’.”

Cameron Healy Rachel Givens, Gulfport: “‘All Too Well’ regular version.”

Cameron Healy Noreen Smith, Gulfport: “‘You Need To Calm Down’.”

Cameron Healy

Read more of your favorite “person-on-the-street.”

Taylor Swift Ticket Controversy

The Eras Tour tickets have been a hot topic in a lot of people’s lives. Swift performed at Raymond James Stadium for three nights. All her Florida “Swifties” had their chance to see her perform her best songs.

If you weren’t lucky enough to catch them before they sold out, Raymond James Stadium has more information about the event online.

Read about The Gabber’s columnist Jon Kile’s experience with tickets for his daughter.

Mayor of Tampa?

On April 10, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor invited Swift to be the mayor for the day. The pop sensation received a key to the city.

Read more about Mayor Swift on Tampa’s official website.