The Gabs: Have you Ever Cried on Your Birthday?

Happy tears, sad tears… they’re all tears we want to hear about.

This week we asked our lucky Gabs participants if they’ve ever cried on a birthday. The stories didn’t disappoint.

Nicole MacKinnon, Connecticut: “I have. It was because I knew I was moving soon. I was 18 so it was a long time ago. I moved from Connecticut to Rhode Island and it was a big change.”

Sunya Orlofske, Dunedin: ”My most recent birthday … I actually found out I was pregnant on my birthday when I was performing here, [at] Sumitra. I had a couple of drinks and was playing my flute and feeling happy. It was a surprise for sure and I was like ‘wah!’ It was a good cry though.”

Gina Spano, St. Petersburg: “I cry every year on my birthday. I’m breaking that tradition this year. Hopefully. We’ll see.”

Gail Elliot, Delaware: “When I was kid, yeah. I was, like, seven and I didn’t get the partner I was hoping for at a party.”

