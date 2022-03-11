The Gabs: Have you Ever Cried on Your Birthday?

by

Logo for The Gabs, reading "The Gabs" and having a distinctly '80s vibe
Everyone’s favorite “puppy-on-the-street” interview is here!
The Gabber Newspaper 

Happy tears, sad tears… they’re all tears we want to hear about.

This week we asked our lucky Gabs participants if they’ve ever cried on a birthday. The stories didn’t disappoint.

A girl in a ponytail
Abby Baker

Nicole MacKinnon, Connecticut: “I have. It was because I knew I was moving soon. I was 18 so it was a long time ago. I moved from Connecticut to Rhode Island and it was a big change.”

A woman with long hair in front of a red and orange mural
Abby Baker 

Sunya Orlofske, Dunedin: ”My most recent birthday … I actually found out I was pregnant on my birthday when I was performing here, [at] Sumitra. I had a couple of drinks and was playing my flute and feeling happy. It was a surprise for sure and I was like ‘wah!’ It was a good cry though.”

Girl with short hair in a purple tank
Abby Baker 

Gina Spano, St. Petersburg: “I cry every year on my birthday. I’m breaking that tradition this year. Hopefully. We’ll see.” 

An older woman in sunglassses
Abby Baker 

Gail Elliot, Delaware: “When I was kid, yeah. I was, like, seven and I didn’t get the partner I was hoping for at a party.” 

Live locally and want to be in Gabs? Email abby@thegabber.com

by Abby Baker

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!