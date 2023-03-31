The Gabs: How Many of Your Exes Are You Still Friends With?

by Cameron Healy

Logo for The Gabs, reading "The Gabs" and having a distinctly '80s vibe
Everyone’s favorite “person-on-the-street” interview, the Gabs, is here!
The Gabber Newspaper

In this week’s Gabs, we ask random people how many of their exes are they friends with. Here’s what they told us!

Read more of The Gabs.

by Cameron Healy

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
The Gabber Newspaper