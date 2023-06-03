The Gabs: How Many Pillows Do You Sleep With?

In this week’s Gabs, we ask random people how many pillows they sleep with. Here’s what they told us!

Abby Eskenas, Massachusetts: "Two."

Cameron Healy Cassie Tymann, Stratham, NH: "Three."

Cameron Healy Lizzie Triant, New York: "Three."

Cameron Healy Nicole Morley, Boston, MA: "Two."

How Many Pillows Do You Sleep With?

This question is simply not asked enough. How many is too much? How many is too little? What should you do?

If you type this exact question into Google, an answer from a blog pops up first.

“According to sleep experts, you should sleep with only one pillow under your head, however, preference and sleeping position often take the lead when it comes to considerations for the ideal number of pillows,” the casper.com blogger states.

