The Gabs: Pesticides in the Park?

Do you think the City of Gulfport should spray pesticides (to kill fleas and ticks) in Chase Dog Park?

Jake McNeil, Tampa: “I mean, no. I think it’s the individual pet owner’s responsibility to prevent infestation in their animals. If it’s about fleas and ticks, owners should handle that themselves.”

Abby Baker

Bonnie Ventura, Tampa: “No. I give flea medication to my dog; she’s a little chihuahua. I wouldn’t want her running around an area with pesticides.” 

Abby Baker

Dave Maggio, St. Petersburg: “Yeah, what’s the worst case scenario? Dogs can get diseases from fleas and ticks, too. There is always going to be a dog that is affected in some way, but I think more dogs are benefiting from it. I think not spraying would do more harm than good.”

Abby Baker

Brenda McMahon, Gulfport: “I think pesticides in the dog park is a terrible idea. The dogs live by their noses and they sniff everything. Every time I see a sign that indicates pesticides I cross the street. Public parks are our parks.” 

