In this week’s Gabs, we ask random people that, if they could switch lives with a celebrity for one day, who would it be? Here’s what they told us!

Carol Standen, Dover, NH: “Blake Lively, so I could spend the day with Ryan Reynolds.”

Cameron Healy Tom Chrane, Dover, NH: “Patrice Bergeron, so I can hold the Stanley Cup this year.”

Cameron Healy Teagan Healy, Dover, NH: “Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.”

Cameron Healy Mauro Divieste, Warren, OH: “Dean Martin.”

Switch Lives With a Celebrity?

Most answers included actors, actresses, musicians, and athletes. One person wanted to switch lives with Dwayne ‘The Rock” Johnson.

Who would you choose if you had one day to switch lives with a celebrity?