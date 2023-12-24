The Gabs: Was ‘Home Alone’ or ‘Home Alone 2’ Better?

In this week’s Gabs, we ask random people which movie was better. Here’s what they told us!

Alicia Kais, St. Pete: “The first one.”

Photo by Cameron Healy Anna Antonyuk, Gulfport: “The first one.”

Photo by Cameron Healy Kaila Melendez, St. Pete: “Home Alone.”

Photo by Cameron Healy Megan Conner, St. Pete: “None of them. Because the best Christmas movie is Die Hard.”

Photo by Cameron Healy

When asked about this holiday movie classic franchise, three people said the first movie was the better of the two starring Macaulay Culkin.

One person said none of these movies, because Die Hard is their favorite holiday movie.

This 1990 movie is about a family accidentally leaving one of their children home for the holidays, leaving him to save his home against burglars.

