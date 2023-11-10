The Gabs: What Advice Would You Give Gen Z?

In this week’s Gabs, we ask random people what advice they would give Gen Z. Here’s what they told us!

Carol Parker, St. Pete: “Be adaptable; always be learning.”

Cameron Healy Enid, Gulfport: “Trust yourself and follow your heart.”

Cameron Healy Jeannie Comment, St. Pete: “Treasure the moment; love others like you love yourself.”

Cameron Healy Larry Lucas, Gulfport: “Pay attention to your elders; do good in school; think about your career future.”

As someone who is Generation Z, it seems like a lot of people have comments on how we live our lives. Therefore, this question was a pretty important one.

Each person gave life advice that are sweet, gentle reminders. At the same time, these words of advice were sentimental in better understanding how to navigate life with meaning.

