The Gabs: What Are You Allergic To?

In this week’s Gabs, we ask random people what they are allergic to. Here’s what they told us!

Brando Godbolt, Gulfport: "Pollen."

Cameron Healy Jimmy Marquez, Gulfport: "Water."

Cameron Healy Shaka Stephens, St. Pete: "Toxic people."

Cameron Healy Valerie Marquez, Gulfport: "Peach Schnapps."

Three out of four random people responded to this questions with a silly answer — so we thought, but…

It’s fully possible for someone to be allergic to water. According to the Allergy & Asthma Network, “It may seem like a strange question, but the answer is ‘yes.’ There is a very rare condition known as aquagenic urticaria (AU) where skin contact with water causes itchy, red hives or swelling. In severe cases, it can cause wheezing or shortness of breath.”

The Gabber Newspaper publishes The Gabs weekly online and in print. Anyone can appear in this man-on-the-street interview, and we love to hear from readers with ideas for Gabs questions. Have a fun question you’d like us to ask? Send it to cameron@thegabber.com with the subject line, “Gabs,” and we’ll do our best to get your question in a future edition of The Gabber Newspaper. Opinions expressed in the Gabs belong only to the person answering the question; they do not necessarily reflect the beliefs or opinion of The Gabber Newspaper staff or advertisers.