The Gabs: What Businesses Should Be in Gulfport?

In this week’s Gabs, we ask random people what businesses should be in Gulfport. Here’s what they told us!

Deanna Gilliam, Gulfport: “A safe, open-air shooting range.”

Cameron Healy Joy Hartje, Gulfport: “An old time photo booth.”

Cameron Healy Linda Henderson, Gulfport: “A produce mart.”

Cameron Healy Lisa Benedict, Seminole: “A small grocery store.”

