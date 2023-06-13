The Gabs: What Do You Love Most About Gulfport?

In this week’s Gabs, we ask random people what they love most about Gulfport. Here’s what they told us!

Ali Shaffer, South Pasadena: "It is eclectic and inclusive."

Cameron Healy Carolyn Layton, Birmingham, AL: "I love being able to walk around and not have to get in a car."

Cameron Healy Ivey Andrews, St. Pete: "The fun colors and community."



Cameron Healy Zach Sandler, Gulfport: "They keep it real for the most part."

Cameron Healy

Read more of your favorite “person-on-the-street” interview!

What Do You Love Most About Gulfport?

Gulfport has a special place is people’s hearts. These random people all had similar answers about the people, environment, and the vibe of the community.

According to the Visit St. Pete and Clearwater website, “the friendly, small waterfront community of Gulfport has been celebrating its weirdness since before it was cool to do so. It’s also been a long-time haven for the LGBTQ+ community. The city’s eclectic collection of artists, writers, musicians and small business owners along with its walkable downtown and sparkling bay front make this a must-visit place.”

The Gabber Newspaper publishes The Gabs weekly online and in print. Anyone can appear in this man-on-the-street interview, and we love to hear from readers with ideas for Gabs questions. Have a fun question you’d like us to ask? Send it to cameron@thegabber.com with the subject line, “Gabs,” and we’ll do our best to get your question in a future edition of The Gabber Newspaper. Opinions expressed in the Gabs belong only to the person answering the question; they do not necessarily reflect the beliefs or opinion of The Gabber Newspaper staff or advertisers.