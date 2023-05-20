The Gabs: What Duties Should Gulfport’s Pet Mayor Have?

In this week’s Gabs, we ask random people what duties should Gulfport’s Pet Mayor have. Here’s what they told us!

Jill Barber, Gulfport: “She should have a cat companion.”

Cameron Healy Judie Ney, Gulfport: “City first, paw-litics second.”

Cameron Healy Julie Benedict Dolney, Gulfport: “A Dalamatian should help the fire department.”

Cameron Healy Doris Glass, Gulfport: “Visit the senior center.”

Who is Gulfport’s Pet Mayor?

Arabella, the Dalmatian won the people’s hearts in Gulfport’s 2023 Pet Mayor election. This election is a fun way to showcase your favorite furry friend and support two local causes: the Gulfport Historical Society and Friends of Strays, a no-kill shelter in St. Petersburg. Every vote costs $1.

The 11-year-old Dalmatian raised more than $2,200.

Arabella also works as a therapy dog, certified by Therapy Dogs International. Unlike service dogs, she visits nursing home residents and hospital patients. Most service dogs work with one person, but not Arabella. She works with everyone!

The Gabber Newspaper publishes The Gabs weekly online and in print. Anyone can appear in this man-on-the-street interview, and we love to hear from readers with ideas for Gabs questions. Have a fun question you'd like us to ask? Send it to cameron@thegabber.com with the subject line, "Gabs," and we'll do our best to get your question in a future edition of The Gabber Newspaper.