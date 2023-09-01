The Gabs: Best Snack for the Movies?

In this week’s Gabs, we ask random people what the best snack for the movies is. Here’s what they told us!

Bryan Dean, St. Pete: “Keep it traditional with buttered popcorn.”

Cameron Healy Matt Larson, St. Pete: “Popcorn with butter and a blue ICEE.”

Cameron Healy Megan Conner, St. Pete: “Popcorn or nachos.”

Cameron Healy Victoria Campanella, St. Pete: “Dollar Tree candy.”

When you are preparing for the full movie theater experience, what are you bringing along with you?

Do you buy popcorn at the theater? Do you buy gas station candy for cheap, then head out to the theater?

This is the exact question we need to know the answer to. Take notes on how to better your movie theater experience with these answers.

