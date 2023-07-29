The Gabs: What is the Best Thing About Florida?

In this week’s Gabs, we ask random people what the best thing about Florida is. Here’s what they told us!

Cristina Jara, Tampa: “I’m Puerto Rican and there’s a lot of people with similar background here.”

Elena Kamenica, Tampa: "I love the Pinellas County area, it gives a space for artists."

Valerie Llorens, Brandon: "The weather."

Vivian Lee, Tampa: "The winter weather."

Florida is full of lovely, magical places and people. However, what specifically is the best part of the state.

Two out of four people answered with the weather as their answer. One person specified the weather in the winter is the best part.

One person mentioned she is Puerto Rican and Florida is a good place to find people with similar backgrounds as her.

The Gabber Newspaper publishes The Gabs weekly online and in print. Anyone can appear in this man-on-the-street interview, and we love to hear from readers with ideas for Gabs questions. Have a fun question you’d like us to ask? Send it to cameron@thegabber.com with the subject line, “Gabs,” and we’ll do our best to get your question in a future edition of The Gabber Newspaper. Opinions expressed in the Gabs belong only to the person answering the question; they do not necessarily reflect the beliefs or opinion of The Gabber Newspaper staff or advertisers.