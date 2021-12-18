The Gabs: What is the Importance of Giving Back?

This week, The Gabs asked, “What is the importance of giving back?”

Santa Claus, North Pole: “Well, when you’re younger Christmas is all about getting things. When you’re older it’s about giving.”

Quentin Leer, St. Petersburg: “Keep you connected with the community, man. It makes you feel good.”

Mary Pendergrast, Madeira Beach: “I think it’s important to give back to the community because there are a lot of people out there that need help. And if we don’t help them, they’re not going to get to enjoy life like everybody else. We always like to give back. I just do it because I feel like it’s our responsibility.”

Bob Bolles, Seminole: “Oh, you always have to pay it forward. I mean, I’ve been very fortunate in my situation where people helped me, and you have to keep on giving it forward and help other people. Especially right now, things are a little tough for a lot of families.”