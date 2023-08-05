The Gabs: What is the Worst Thing About Florida?

In this week’s Gabs, we ask random people what the worst thing about Florida is. Here’s what they told us!

Brian Kostar, Largo: “There’s so much anger here when we live in a tropical paradise.”

Cameron Healy Joan Blair, Philly, PA: “The commercial development.”

Cameron Healy Joe Hall, Tampa: “The politics.”

Cameron Healy Kayla Heintz, St. Pete: “The heat and the politics.”

Florida is a magical place. However, what are the worst qualities of the state.

Three out of four people answered with the controversial politics occurring right now. One of them mentioned specifically that Florida has a lot of anger and hate.

One person mentioned the heat. This summer, Florida has record-breaking heat, according to the Washington Post.

“The western side of the peninsula, including Tampa, is experiencing drought, which is only worsening the heat.”

