In this week’s Gabs, we ask random people what their favorite Gulfport restaurant is. Here’s what they told us!

Bill Martin, Tampa: “Pia’s.”

Cameron Healy Joe Castrillo, Gulfport: “The Tiki.”

Cameron Healy Tessie Martin, Tampa: “Caddy’s.”

Cameron Healy Libah Castrillo, Gulfport: “Pia’s.”

Favorite Gulfport Restaurants

