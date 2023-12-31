The Gabs: What is Your Favorite Holiday Movie?

In this week’s Gabs, we ask random people what their favorite holiday movie is. Here’s what they told us!

Alexa Foltz, St. Pete: “Home Alone.”

Photo by Cameron Healy Carolyn B., St. Pete: “The Holiday.”

Photo by Cameron Healy Mitch Demeyer, St. Pete: “Elf or Christmas Vacation.”

Photo by Cameron Healy Nikki O’Hara, Ocala: “Elf.”

Photo by Cameron Healy

Read more of your favorite “person-on-the-street” interview!

What is Your Favorite Holiday Movie?

Which movies do you always watch during the holiday season?

When asked about which holiday movie they love the most, two people answered with the Will Ferrell classic, Elf.

One of the people who answered with Elf also said National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.



One person said The Holiday. Another person said Home Alone.

Read last week’s Gabs question asking which movie was better? Home Alone or Home Alone 2?

The Gabber Newspaper publishes The Gabs weekly online and in print. Anyone can appear in this man-on-the-street interview, and we love to hear from readers with ideas for Gabs questions. Have a fun question you’d like us to ask? Send it to cameron@thegabber.com with the subject line, “Gabs,” and we’ll do our best to get your question in a future edition of The Gabber Newspaper. Opinions expressed in the Gabs belong only to the person answering the question; they do not necessarily reflect the beliefs or opinion of The Gabber Newspaper staff or advertisers.